UP Accident Video: Speeding Truck Crashes Into Another In Bijnor; Drivers Severely Injured

Bijnor: A high-speed collision between two trucks was caught on CCTV near the Eidgah area under Nahtaur police station limits in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh. The accident occurred at night on a narrow urban road, leaving both drivers injured. No fatalities were reported, according to a regional Hindi news outlet that shared the footage on X.

What The CCTV Footage Shows

The 62-second CCTV clip shows a poorly lit stretch of road with limited street lighting and roadside structures nearby. A heavy truck is seen stationary or parked partially on the roadway when another truck approaches from behind at high speed.

Without visibly slowing down or changing course, the moving truck rams into the rear of the stationary vehicle. The impact is severe, pushing the parked truck forward and causing the front of the speeding truck to crumple instantly. A cloud of dust and debris erupts, with vehicle parts scattering across the road.

Bystanders Rush To Help

Moments after the crash, several bystanders rush towards the damaged trucks from nearby areas, responding to the loud impact. While the footage does not clearly show the drivers being rescued, reports confirm that both sustained injuries in the collision.

Road Safety Concerns Highlighted

Truck-related accidents continue to be a major contributor to India’s road safety crisis. Government data from 2022 recorded 4,61,312 road accidents and 1,68,491 deaths, with heavy vehicles involved in nearly 28% of fatal crashes, as per previous analyses.

The incident once again underscores the dangers of speeding, poor visibility, and inadequate roadside safety on narrow urban and district roads.