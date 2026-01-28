 VIDEO: 2 Engineering Students Killed As Speeding Car Hits Pillar In Hyderabad
Two engineering students were killed and six injured after a speeding car crashed into a pillar in Medipally, Hyderabad, around 2 a.m. The victims, all aged about 22, were returning from a late-night outing. Police said two injured are critical. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 08:08 PM IST
Two engineering students were killed and six others injured after their car crashed into a roadside pillar in the early hours of Wednesday, in Medipally area of Hyderabad. The accident occurred around 2 a.m. near pillar number 97 while a group of eight friends, all about 22 years old, were travelling from Moula Ali towards IT Pocharam.

According to police, the car was being driven at a high speed when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to slam into the pillar with great force. Medipally Police Inspector R Govinda Reddy said Sai Varun and Nikhil died on the spot due to the severe impact of the collision. The remaining passengers suffered injuries, with two of them reported to be in critical condition.

A case has been registered, and police are conducting further investigation to determine the exact circumstances leading to the crash.

