VIDEO: 2 Engineering Students Killed As Speeding Car Hits Pillar In Hyderabad

Two engineering students were killed and six others injured after their car crashed into a roadside pillar in the early hours of Wednesday, in Medipally area of Hyderabad. The accident occurred around 2 a.m. near pillar number 97 while a group of eight friends, all about 22 years old, were travelling from Moula Ali towards IT Pocharam.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to police, the car was being driven at a high speed when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to slam into the pillar with great force. Medipally Police Inspector R Govinda Reddy said Sai Varun and Nikhil died on the spot due to the severe impact of the collision. The remaining passengers suffered injuries, with two of them reported to be in critical condition.

Following the incident, police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a private hospital for treatment. The bodies of the deceased were sent to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem examination.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the students belonged to Wanaparthy district and were pursuing engineering degrees at different colleges in Hyderabad. They had reportedly gathered for a get-together and gone on a late-night drive, which tragically ended in the fatal accident.

A case has been registered, and police are conducting further investigation to determine the exact circumstances leading to the crash.