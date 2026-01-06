Hyderabad Accident Video: Biker Dies After Skidding, Run Over By Bus On Tolichowki Main Road

CCTV footage from Tolichowki Main Road in Hyderabad shows a biker skidding and being fatally run over by a bus, | X/@Onlyam_sUnIl08

A tragic accident was caught on CCTV on Tolichowki Main Road in Hyderabad on Monday morning, claiming the life of a motorist who collided with a bus from behind. The incident occurred during busy traffic hours.

The video shows the exact moment of the collision. A white bus moves at normal speed while a motorcycle skids on the road. The biker falls and is run over by the moving bus just seconds later. The biker remains motionless as the bus comes to a halt.

Police Investigate the Incident

According to media reports, the police arrived at the scene shortly after receiving the alert. An investigation into the circumstances of the collision is currently underway.

Another Deadly Bus Accident Reported In Tamil Nadu

In a separate incident, nine people were killed in Tamil Nadu on December 25, 2025 when a government bus swerved to the opposite side of the road and collided with two vehicles. Police stated the bus changed direction due to a tyre burst. Four others, including two children, were severely injured and are receiving treatment at state-run hospitals. Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed shock over the deaths and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. He directed the authorities to provide Rs 3 lakh from the CM’s Public Relief Fund to the families of each deceased. The injured will receive Rs 1 lakh each. Of the deceased, five were men and four were women, according to the government statement.