 Hyderabad Accident Video: Biker Dies After Skidding, Run Over By Bus On Tolichowki Main Road
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHyderabad Accident Video: Biker Dies After Skidding, Run Over By Bus On Tolichowki Main Road

Hyderabad Accident Video: Biker Dies After Skidding, Run Over By Bus On Tolichowki Main Road

A tragic accident on Hyderabad’s Tolichowki Main Road left a biker dead after he skidded and was run over by a bus on Monday morning. CCTV footage captured the fatal moment. Police rushed to the scene, and an investigation is underway.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 03:01 PM IST
article-image
CCTV footage from Tolichowki Main Road in Hyderabad shows a biker skidding and being fatally run over by a bus, | X/@Onlyam_sUnIl08

A tragic accident was caught on CCTV on Tolichowki Main Road in Hyderabad on Monday morning, claiming the life of a motorist who collided with a bus from behind. The incident occurred during busy traffic hours.

The video shows the exact moment of the collision. A white bus moves at normal speed while a motorcycle skids on the road. The biker falls and is run over by the moving bus just seconds later. The biker remains motionless as the bus comes to a halt.

Police Investigate the Incident

According to media reports, the police arrived at the scene shortly after receiving the alert. An investigation into the circumstances of the collision is currently underway.

FPJ Shorts
Turtlemint Fintech Plans ₹2,000-Crore IPO, Updated Draft Papers To Be Filed With Sebi Soon
Turtlemint Fintech Plans ₹2,000-Crore IPO, Updated Draft Papers To Be Filed With Sebi Soon
Harmanpreet Kaur Steals The Show In Corset-Style Saree At Ambani Event In Mumbai, Netizens In Awe | Pictures Inside
Harmanpreet Kaur Steals The Show In Corset-Style Saree At Ambani Event In Mumbai, Netizens In Awe | Pictures Inside
Who Is Aman Rao? Rajasthan Royals' ₹30 Lakh Buy Slams Double Century In Vijay Hazare Trophy Ahead Of IPL 2026
Who Is Aman Rao? Rajasthan Royals' ₹30 Lakh Buy Slams Double Century In Vijay Hazare Trophy Ahead Of IPL 2026
Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Chief Election Observer Reviews Poll Preparedness In Vasai–Virar
Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Chief Election Observer Reviews Poll Preparedness In Vasai–Virar
Read Also
Tamil Nadu Govt Loses Appeal Against Deepathoon Verdict; Madras HC Calls Law & Order Fears An...
article-image

Another Deadly Bus Accident Reported In Tamil Nadu

In a separate incident, nine people were killed in Tamil Nadu on December 25, 2025 when a government bus swerved to the opposite side of the road and collided with two vehicles. Police stated the bus changed direction due to a tyre burst. Four others, including two children, were severely injured and are receiving treatment at state-run hospitals. Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed shock over the deaths and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. He directed the authorities to provide Rs 3 lakh from the CM’s Public Relief Fund to the families of each deceased. The injured will receive Rs 1 lakh each. Of the deceased, five were men and four were women, according to the government statement.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Siddaramaiah Becomes Karnataka's Longest-Serving Chief Minister, Surpassing D Devaraj Urs

Siddaramaiah Becomes Karnataka's Longest-Serving Chief Minister, Surpassing D Devaraj Urs

'Lallantop Without Saurabh Dwivedi Is Like Gajar Ka Halwa Without Gajar': Netizens React After...

'Lallantop Without Saurabh Dwivedi Is Like Gajar Ka Halwa Without Gajar': Netizens React After...

'Mera G**d Mara': Transgender Guru Demands Sodomy Charges Against Passenger After Extortion...

'Mera G**d Mara': Transgender Guru Demands Sodomy Charges Against Passenger After Extortion...

Viral Video Shows UP Police Officer Carrying Suspicious Bag With Bare Hands & Stick After Bomb...

Viral Video Shows UP Police Officer Carrying Suspicious Bag With Bare Hands & Stick After Bomb...

UP: 'Drunk' Rider Rams Speeding Bike Into 'Electric' Pole In Amroha; Dramatic Video Surfaces

UP: 'Drunk' Rider Rams Speeding Bike Into 'Electric' Pole In Amroha; Dramatic Video Surfaces