Video: Drunk Dumper Driver Mows Down Parked Vehicles In Lucknow, 3 Injured

Three people were seriously injured after a speeding dumper mounted the pavement and rammed into vehicles parked along the roadside near the SGPGI gate late Tuesday night. The heavy vehicle ran over five parked vehicles, including two cars and several motorcycles, triggering panic in the busy area where people were buying medicines from nearby shops.

Police said the incident was captured on a 10-second CCTV clip, which clearly shows the dumper moving towards parked vehicles without slowing down or changing direction. Preliminary investigation suggests the driver was driving under the influence of alcohol. The driver, identified as Rajendra, a resident of Purwa in Unnao district, has been taken into custody. The dumper, loaded with morrang (sand), has been seized and parked at the PGI police station.

The injured have been identified as Surya Pratap Singh, a senior resident in Nuclear Medicine at SGPGI, and medical students Abhishek Singh and Ayush Jaiswal. All three were admitted to the trauma centre. Doctors said their condition is out of danger. Two of the injured have since been discharged, while Surya Pratap Singh continues treatment for a fractured jaw and leg.

Eyewitnesses said the dumper appeared uncontrollable and ploughed through vehicles lined along the road. Some locals also blamed illegal roadside parking outside medical stores for narrowing the road and worsening the impact of the crash.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.