 Major Accident Averted In Jaipur As Air India Flight With INC Leader On Board Aborts Landing, Performs Go-Around Procedure Before Safe Touchdown
A Delhi-bound Air India flight aborted its first landing attempt at Jaipur airport due to an unstable approach and safely landed on the second attempt about ten minutes later. The aircraft was carrying 135 passengers, including senior Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. No injuries were reported, and aviation authorities are expected to review the incident as per protocol.

Updated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 04:08 PM IST
article-image
DGCA grounds Air India’s A320 Neo after ARC lapse; probe underway | Representational Image

JAIPUR: An Air India flight from Delhi to Jaipur experienced a failed landing attempt on arrival, forcing the aircraft to take off again moments after touching the runway. The aircraft landed safely on its second attempt approximately ten minutes later, officials said.

Unstable Approach Forces Go-Around

According to a report by ABP News, the aircraft aborted its first landing due to an unstable approach. After briefly hovering above the runway area, the cockpit crew executed a standard “go-around” procedure before attempting a second landing.

The aircraft subsequently touched down safely, bringing relief to passengers and crew on board.

135 Passengers On Board, Senior Congress Leader Present

The flight was carrying 135 passengers, including senior Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who is currently serving as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Rajasthan. Randhawa was in Jaipur to attend high-level political meetings.

There were no reports of injuries or panic among passengers following the incident.

article-image

DGCA Review Likely, Air India Yet to Comment

As of now, Air India has not issued an official statement detailing the technical aspects of the unstable approach. However, as per standard aviation protocol, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is expected to review the aircraft’s digital flight data and cockpit voice recordings.

Aviation experts note that aborted landings due to unstable approaches are a routine safety measure and are conducted to ensure passenger safety.

