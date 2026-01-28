 Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Attend Ajit Pawar’s Last Rites In Baramati
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Baramati to attend the last rites of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash. Lok Sabha paid tribute to the 66-year-old leader. DGCA confirmed six deaths. The aircraft took off from Mumbai at 8:10 am and vanished from radar around 8:45 am.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 08:01 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Baramati, Maharashtra, on Thursday to attend the last rites of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash on Wednesday morning. His visit comes amid nationwide mourning over the death of the senior leader.

Earlier in the day, the Lok Sabha paid tribute to Ajit Pawar and expressed deep condolences over his demise. Members across party lines observed the moment with solemnity, acknowledging his long public service and contribution to Maharashtra’s political life.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that Ajit Pawar and five others were killed when the aircraft they were travelling in crashed in Pune district. Initial reports indicated that the aircraft was being used by Ajit Pawar, who was also the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Data from FlightRadar suggests that the aircraft departed Mumbai at 8:10 am and subsequently disappeared from radar around 8:45 am, shortly before the crash was reported. Authorities are expected to begin a detailed investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

Leaders across the political spectrum have expressed grief over the tragedy, calling Ajit Pawar’s death a significant loss to Maharashtra and national politics.

