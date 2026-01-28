 UP: CM Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav And Mayawati Mourn Ajit Pawar’s Death After Tragic Plane Crash In Maharashtra’s Baramati
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP leader Mayawati expressed grief over Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s death in a Baramati plane crash. The leaders called the incident heartbreaking and offered condolences to Pawar’s family and party colleagues. Four others were also killed in the tragic accident.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 08:18 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (L), Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar (C) & Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav (R) | File Pic

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday expressed deep grief over the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a tragic plane crash in Baramati.

Crash Details

Ajit Pawar died after a private aircraft crashed while attempting to land at an airport in Baramati. Four other people were also killed in the accident. The incident has sent shockwaves across the political spectrum.

Yogi’s Message

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences in a post on social media, calling the accident extremely painful and heartbreaking. He paid tribute to Ajit Pawar and said his thoughts were with the bereaved families. He prayed for peace for the departed souls and strength for the families to bear the immense loss.

Akhilesh’s Tribute

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also expressed sorrow over the incident, calling Pawar’s death a major loss to Maharashtra and to Indian politics. He extended his condolences to Pawar’s family and supporters.

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati said in a statement that the death of the Maharashtra deputy chief minister and senior NCP leader in the Baramati plane crash was extremely sad. She offered her deep condolences to his family and party colleagues and prayed that they find the strength to endure this difficult time.

Leaders from across the country continued to express condolences as news of the tragedy spread, while authorities said further details about the crash would be shared after an initial assessment.

