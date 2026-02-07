Crying Children, Cockroaches On Seats: Distressed Passengers Flag Severe Infestation On Bundelkhand Express Coach | VIDEO

The chaotic scene inside the AC coach of Bundelkhand Express | X/@Nalanda_index

A disturbing and unsettling video circulating on social media has once again raised serious questions about hygiene standards on Indian Railways. The viral video, reportedly shot inside coach B-4 of the Bundelkhand Express (Train No. 13009), shows a severe cockroach and rat infestation, triggering outrage and concern among passengers, many of whom were travelling with young children.

Cockroach Infestation Sparks Chaos Inside AC Coach

The video clearly shows cockroaches crawling over seats, walls, and luggage racks inside the third AC coach. Cracks in the coach walls are visibly seen, from where the insects appear to be emerging in large numbers. Passengers can be heard expressing panic and disgust as the infestation spreads across the compartment.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Passengers Confront Railway Staff

In the footage, a visibly agitated passenger confronts railway staff members who are seen holding disinfectant sprays. He questions them about the lack of proper cleaning and disinfection, especially given that several families with toddlers were onboard. A couple travelling with small children is seen struggling to calm their crying kids amid the chaos, highlighting the distressing conditions inside the coach.

Passengers further allege that rodents were also spotted moving around the compartment, adding to fears of health risks.

Questions Raised Over Accountability

The person recording the video directly questions Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, seeking accountability for what he describes as gross negligence. The clip shows absolute disorder, with passengers demanding immediate action and safer travel conditions.

Netizens React Sharply

The video has drawn strong reactions online. While many slammed the Railways for poor maintenance.

One user commented, “I truly don’t know whom to blame. As citizens, we often fail to keep public places clean. Frankly speaking, we don’t deserve any better.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another passenger wrote, “Currently travelling in 13009 in 3rd AC. Cockroaches are all over the seats. No hope from this government anymore.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another wrote, Cockroach-infested coaches are not just an inconvenience they pose a serious public health risk. Passengers deserve cleanliness, dignity, and safety, not excuses. Urgent action, not damage control, is the need of the hour.