'Thrown To Ground, Kick Multiple Times': Bouncers Of Bar Inside Noida's Garden Galleria Mall Brutally Assaults Youth; 7 Arrested | VIDEO

Get App
Chaos broke out at Noida’s Garden Galleria Mall after bouncers allegedly assaulted a youth, an incident caught on camera and widely shared online. Police said the clash began after people danced outside a bar and arrested seven individuals. The episode triggered public outrage, renewing concerns over safety, hooliganism, and security in popular public spaces.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 10:12 AM IST
Bouncers Of Bar Inside Noida's Garden Galleria Mall Broutally Assaults Youth; 7 Arrested (Screengrab) | Screengrab

Noida: Chaos erupted in a mall in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida after bouncers brutally beat a youth. The incident, which reportedly took place in Garden Galleria Mall, was recorded on camera and the video surfaced online. In the viral video, bouncers of a bar inside the mall could be seen throwing the youth to the ground and repeatedly kicking him. Two to three people, who seemed to be friends of the youth, tried to rescue him.

The exact reason as to what led to the brawl is not known. After the video of the assault went viral, the Noida Police took cognisance of the incident and arrested the people involved in the fight.

Video Of The Incident:

As per the police, the brawl erupted after some people started dancing outside the bar and a total of seven people from both sides were arrested. The police said that necessary action would be taken against them in accordance with the law.

Netizens' Reaction:

The incident sparked online outrage on social media. Netizens said that Garden Galleria Mall has become a hub for hooliganism.

“Garden Galleria Mall is increasingly turning into a hub for rowdyism rather than entertainment. This brutality by the bouncers is unacceptable. @noidapolice should take such strict action against them that it sets an example,” an X user wrote.

“Now this has become a daily occurrence. In northern India, alcohol, rowdyism, etc., have become status symbols,” another user commented.

Some people even questioned the authorities over the incident.

The incident has once again raised serious questions about safety and security inside popular public spaces, particularly malls that are being frequented by families and young people. With repeated such episodes coming to light, authorities are under pressure to ensure strict accountability so that entertainment zones do not turn into centres of violence.

