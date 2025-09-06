 Prime PR Wins 'PR & Communications' Recognition At Quality Mark Awards 2025
The award was received with pride by Phool Hasan, Founder and Managing Director of Prime PR, on behalf of the company.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Prime PR, one of India’s public relations firms, has been honoured with the prestigious recognition for 'PR & Communications' at the Quality Mark Awards 2025, held at Narayani Heights, Ahmedabad.

The award was received with pride by Phool Hasan, Founder and Managing Director of Prime PR, on behalf of the company, acknowledging Prime PR’s excellence in strategic communications, innovative campaigns, and its significant role in building impactful brand narratives.

The grand ceremony was graced by Hon’ble Cabinet Minister Shri Kunvarji Bavaliya as the Chief Guest, Shri Dilip Sanghani, Chairman of IFFCO, as Guest of Honour, renowned Bollywood actor Sharman Joshi, and Shri Hetal Thakkar, President of Quality Mark Awards.

Expressing gratitude, Phool Hasan said, “This award is a proud moment for Prime PR. It reinforces our commitment to delivering creative, result-oriented communication strategies that help brands connect meaningfully with their audiences.”

With a strong focus on innovation, storytelling, and reputation management, Prime PR continues to be a trusted name in the communications industry, setting benchmarks in public relations and integrated brand communications.

