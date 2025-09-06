 35-Year-Old Jumps From Gwalior Fort After Being Thrashed By Family
He was identified as Asif Khan. According to eyewitnesses, Asif had tried to jump 4–5 times earlier, but people present at the spot stopped him.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 08:17 PM IST
35-Year-Old Jumps From Gwalior Fort After Being Thrashed By Family; VISUALS Surface | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old man allegedly jumped from the Gwalior Fort on Saturday afternoon around 3:30 pm. 

His life was saved as he got stuck in bushes at the foothill of the fort, but he sustained serious injuries.

He was identified as Asif Khan. According to eyewitnesses, Asif had tried to jump 4–5 times earlier, but people present at the spot stopped him. 

On his 6th attempt, however, he managed to leap from the fort. Soon after, police from Gwalior police station and the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) carried out a rescue operation, along with locals. 

Using ropes, they pulled the injured man up from the bushes. Both his arms and one leg were fractured, and he was immediately taken to the hospital.

article-image

Injured revealed reason during questioning 

According to information, Asif is a resident of Lakkadkhana area under Madhoganj police station. 

During questioning he told police that he attempted suicide because his family members allegedly beat and harassed him.

Police have informed his family about the incident and are investigating the matter further. 

Sub-Inspector Ajay Pal Singh confirmed that the man was rescued with the help of locals and SDERF and later shifted to hospital through Dial 112 service.

