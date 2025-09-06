Indore's Raja Raghuvanshi Murder: SIT Files 790-Page Chargesheet, Names Wife Sonam, Boyfriend Raj Kushwaha & 3 Friends As Accused

Shillong Court Grants Bail To 2 Co-Accused In Raja Raghuvanshi Honeymoon Murder Case; Imposes Strict Bail Conditions | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Meghalaya Police has filed a 790-page chargesheet in the murder case of Indore resident Raja Raghuvanshi.

The chargesheet names his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, as the main accused-- the mastermind of her husband Raja's murder. It further mentioned Sonam's alleged boyfriend, Raj Kushwaha, as the second accused, and his friends Vishal Chauhan, Aakash Rajpur, and Anand Kurmi as the other accused.

According to a statement from Meghalaya Police, the chargesheet was submitted in the court of the Judicial Magistrate First Class of Sohra subdivision, along with supporting evidence.

The press release mentioned that the body of Raja Raghuvanshi was recovered from a deep gorge at Arliang Riat Kunongrim near Wei Sawdong, Sohra, after an intensive search by the SDRF, NDRF and SOT. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted considering the gravity of the case. And, within seven days of the preliminary investigation, police arrested all five accused-- Sonam, Raj, Vishal, Aakash and Anand.

Police further mentioned that after a thorough investigation it was established that Sonam had a relationship with Raj Kushwaha. They, along with three other aides, hatched a conspiracy to murder her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi.

Raja Raghuvanshi murder case | A 790-page chargesheet against the five arrested accused, along with substantial material evidence and enclosures, filed in the court of the Judicial Magistrate 1st Class, Sohra Sub-division Court in Shillong, Meghalaya. pic.twitter.com/8w2J8blxSg — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2025

Notably, Raja and Sonam had travelled to Shillong on May 21, 2025, for their honeymoon and later they visited Sohra. The couple went missing on May 26. A week later, on June 2, Raja’s body was found in a deep gorge at Arliang Riat near Wei Sawdong.

Later, police investigation revealed that Sonam, his wife, was had planned the entire crime.