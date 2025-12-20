Indore News: Action Against 17 Buses, 59 Auto Rickshaws For Violating Rules

MP News: Member Of Parliament Considered Young At 69, Its Odyssey From Days Of Ex-CM Ravishankar Shukla To CM Mohan Yadav Goes On | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic police launched a special drive against public transport vehicles violating traffic rules in the city on Friday. Action was taken against 17 buses and 59 auto rickshaws till filing of the report.

During the campaign, traffic police teams checked buses, auto-rickshaws, and e-rickshaws at various locations in the city. It was found that many bus drivers were stopping vehicles in restricted areas to pick up and drop off passengers, which caused traffic congestion. Other violations included carrying more passengers than permitted, improper parking, not wearing the prescribed uniform, and violating traffic norms.

As a result, legal action was taken against 17 buses for different violations. In addition, 59 auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws were challaned for offences such as entering restricted routes, driving on one-way roads, overloading, and parking in no-parking zones.

Traffic police appealed to all bus operators and drivers to follow traffic rules strictly, stop vehicles only at designated places, avoid overloading, ensure drivers are in proper uniform, and never drive under the influence of alcohol. The Indore Traffic police stated that this enforcement drive will continue in the future to ensure public safety.