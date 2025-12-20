Indore News: Congress To Protest Against Renaming Of MGNREGA On December 22 | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The City Congress Committee will hold a protest on December 22 against the decision to change the name of the MGNREGA scheme. The protest will take place at the Gandhi Statue at around 11 am. Congress workers will play drums, jhanjh (cymbals) and manjiras to symbolically “wake up” the government.

City Congress Committee President Chintu Choukse said that the central government has changed the name of MGNREGA, which is the country’s largest employment-providing scheme.

He alleged that this move is a conspiracy to remove the name of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, from the scheme. He said that MGNREGA was introduced by the Congress government and it created employment opportunities in villages across the country. Through this scheme, people were given the legal right to work.

Choukse accused the BJP government of trying to end this right to work by changing the name and structure of the scheme. He said that this decision goes against the interests of the poor and rural workers who depend on MGNREGA for their livelihood. To oppose this move, the Congress party will organize a protest at the Gandhi Statue on December 22.

He further said that along with renaming the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, the central government has also changed its implementation structure.

According to him, the financial burden of implementing the scheme is now being shifted partly to state governments. He pointed out that state governments are already under financial stress and taking loans to meet essential expenses.

Choukse said that due to the increased financial burden on states, there is a serious risk that the scheme may gradually shut down completely. He said the Congress party will strongly oppose any attempt to weaken or end the employment guarantee scheme.