 Madhya Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2025: Second Round To Begin On September 10
Madhya Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2025: Second Round To Begin On September 10

Vacant seat list, revised merit list and eligible candidates list to be released

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 05:39 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2025: Second Round Begins September 10 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Commissioner’s Office, Bhopal, has announced the schedule for the second round of NEET-UG counselling 2025 for MBBS and BDS courses.

According to the official release, the list of vacant seats, along with the revised merit list and eligible candidates’ list, will be published on September 10.

article-image

Filling Choices and locking mandatory

From September 11 to September 14, candidates will be able to fill choices and lock them online. Officials have clarified that this step is mandatory for all aspirants, including those who were allotted seats in the first round and are now waiting for upgradation.

The allotment result of the second round will be declared on September 16. Selected candidates must report for document verification and admission between September 17 and September 24 at their allotted medical or dental colleges.

article-image

Candidates who secure seats in the second round, as well as those opting for upgradation from the first round, can register their consent for the mop-up round between September 17 and September 27.

During this period, candidates will also be allowed to cancel or resign from admission at the college level through an online facility.

Officials emphasised that all students must follow the given timelines strictly to avoid last-minute complications. With this schedule, candidates have the opportunity to complete the entire counselling, upgradation and admission process by September 27.

