 VIDEO: Ganpati Visrajan Begins In Indore With Dhol & Dance; Bigger Processions To Start From 7PM
Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav participated in the Ganesh Visarjan program at the BJP office today, with prayers of peace and prosperity.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indoreans danced their hearts out as they bid farewell to Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, with the chants 'Ganpati Bappa Morya, Agle Baras Tu Jaldi Aa'.

Idols of the deity, installed in homes and public pandals, were carried to immersion sites, including rivers, lakes and specially arranged artificial ponds.

Police and civic authorities made security and traffic arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the event.

The farewell to Lord Ganesha became not only a spiritual occasion but also a celebration of unity, harmony and environmental responsibility.

Ganpati Visarjan celebrations began in Indore on Saturday afternoon as devotees carried out a rally at Tilak Nagar, dancing to the beats of dhol, chanting slogans and bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha.

Ghats are ready and security is deployed across the city for late evening when huge processions of Ganpati idols will be taken out.

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav participated in the Ganesh Visarjan program at the BJP office today, where workers bid farewell to Ganpati Bappa, praying with devotion for the city’s happiness and prosperity.

