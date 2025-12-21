Indore News: 259 People Checked, 138 Drunk Drivers Caught In Late-Night Drive | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City police checked about 259 people and took action against 138 people found driving/riding vehicles under the influence of alcohol during a special late-night drive conducted in all four police zones in the city.

On the instructions from CP Santosh Kumar Singh, the drive against the criminals and antisocial elements was conducted between 11 pm and 2 am on the intervening night of December 20 and 21 in the city. Senior officers, police station in-charges and police force were deployed in all police station areas to monitor criminals, anti-social elements, and careless vehicle drivers.

During the drive, police took action against a total of 259 people, including criminals, anti-social elements and negligent drivers. In various cases, more than 117 non-bailable warrants were executed, including 52 long-pending permanent warrants and 65 arrest warrants.

Action was taken against drunk driving with 138 vehicle drivers booked under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act. These included 93 two-wheeler riders and 45 four-wheeler drivers who were found driving under the influence of alcohol and putting lives at risk. Their vehicles were also seized by the police.

The police teams also acted against other traffic violations, including vehicles with black films and illegal hooters. Drone patrolling was carried out in hotspot and shaded areas to strengthen surveillance. Several absconding criminals were arrested during the drive and further action is being taken against them. Police said such strict checking drives will continue regularly to keep criminals under control and to improve road safety in the city.