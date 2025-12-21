 Distressing! Sanitation Workers Load Cow's Carcass Into Garbage Truck In Chhatarpur
Public outrage erupted in Naogaon, Chhatarpur, after municipal workers allegedly dumped a dead cow into a garbage truck and covered it with waste. The cow is suspected to have died due to cold. Religious organisations condemned the act, calling it inhumane. The CMO said he was unaware of the incident and ordered an inquiry, while the animal husbandry department will investigate the cause of death.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 07:15 PM IST
article-image
Distressing! Sanitation Workers Load Cow's Carcass Into Garbage Truck In Chhatarpur | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A cow's carcass was allegedly picked up by sanitation workers and dumped into a garbage truck in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Sunday morning, leaving the residents disturbed.

According to reports, the incident unfolded in Naogaon town, where Naogaon Municipal Corporation's employees were collecting garbage using a tractor when they lifted the carcass of a cow. The cow is suspected to have died due to cold.

He said he was not aware of the matter and said he would investigate. He added that the animal husbandry department would look into the cause of the cow’s death. Awasthi also stated that bonfires are being arranged at designated places across the city to protect animals and people from the cold. Further action is expected after the inquiry.

