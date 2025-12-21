Distressing! Sanitation Workers Load Cow's Carcass Into Garbage Truck In Chhatarpur | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A cow's carcass was allegedly picked up by sanitation workers and dumped into a garbage truck in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Sunday morning, leaving the residents disturbed.

According to reports, the incident unfolded in Naogaon town, where Naogaon Municipal Corporation's employees were collecting garbage using a tractor when they lifted the carcass of a cow. The cow is suspected to have died due to cold.

The act has been termed a highly reprehensible and shameful act by the netizens. This has led to widespread anger among religious and Hindu organisations, as well as the general public in Naogaon, creating a tense atmosphere in the town.

He said he was not aware of the matter and said he would investigate. He added that the animal husbandry department would look into the cause of the cow’s death. Awasthi also stated that bonfires are being arranged at designated places across the city to protect animals and people from the cold. Further action is expected after the inquiry.