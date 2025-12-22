 MP News: Khelo Madhya Pradesh Youth Games-2025 To Be Held After 2-Year Gap In January 2026
The selection process will begin at the block level, followed by district-level competitions from January 16 to 20, divisional-level events from January 21 to 25, and state-level competitions from January 28 to 31, 2026. Talented players participating in the Youth Games will be given priority in future state team selections.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Vishwas Sarang on Sunday announced that the Khelo MP Youth Games–2025, also known as Madhya Pradesh’s Olympics, will be organised from January 10 to January 31, 2026, after a gap of two years.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said this would be the first time in the country that the sports department and all recognized sports associations will jointly conduct the games in a coordinated manner.

A total of 27 sports disciplines will be included, with competitions held in regions where each sport is traditionally popular. State-level events will take place in cities including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Rewa, Gwalior, Sagar, Shivpuri, and Narmadapuram.

Traditional sports included for first time

BOX: For the first time, traditional games such as Pittu and tug-of-war have been included. Considering its popularity, both men’s and women’s cricket will also be part of the games. Minister Sarang said 14 sports will be conducted in three phases, seven sports in four phases, while six sports will be held directly at the state level.

