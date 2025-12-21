 Bhopal News: No Lesson From Goa Mishap; Nightclub Pyrotechnics Is Posing Threat To Lives
Bhopal News: No Lesson From Goa Mishap; Nightclub Pyrotechnics Is Posing Threat To Lives

Sunday, December 21, 2025
article-image
Bhopal News: No Lesson From Goa Mishap; Nightclub Pyrotechnics Is Posing Threat To Lives | Representative Image

Bhopal (madhya Pradesh): Revelers who attend night clubs in the state capital are at risk as several of these high-end nightspots allegedly use indoor electric fire pyrotechnics during birthday and anniversary celebrations.

It is worth mentioning that the same pyrotechnics are suspected to have caused a fire at a night club in Goa which claimed 25 lives.

Experts say that that electric fire pyro is now becoming a status symbol of nightlife and clubs are actually silent killers. They claim that these devices are directly connected to the main power supply of the clubs. Even a minor voltage fluctuation or short circuit may overload the wiring system and spark a massive fire.

The risk is multiplied in closed, air conditioned halls where continuous use of pyrotechnics releases smoke while reducing oxygen levels and increasing the risk of suffocation.

Adding to the concern, many night clubs here allegedly operate beyond their sanctioned capacity. In case even a single spark ignites a fire, panic and stampede may claim precious lives.

BMC fire officer Saurabh Patel said the issue had come to his notice and added that action would be taken soon.

