 MP News: Bullion Trader Dies Of Heart Attack While Performing Yoga In Ashoknagar
Ashoknagar bullion trader Narendra Soni died of a heart attack while performing Surya Namaskar at Tulsi Sarovar Park. Despite attempts at CPR and police rushing him to the hospital, he was declared dead. Doctors cited a silent heart attack, warning that early morning winter yoga without proper warm-up or clothing can increase heart risks.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 04:06 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Bullion Trader Dies Of Heart Attack While Performing Yoga In Ashoknagar |

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): A bullion trader died of a heart attack while performing yoga in Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar, on Sunday.

According to reports, the deceased Narendra Soni had gone to Tulsi Sarovar Park for his daily morning yoga session where he was performing Surya Namaskar when he suddenly stumbled and fell.

Eyewitnesses said he suddenly collapsed, and despite attempts at CPR, he remained unresponsive.

Kushwah, along with his fellow police officers, immediately reached the spot and, seeing the seriousness of the situation, quickly rushed Narendra Soni to the district hospital in a police vehicle.

However, doctors declared him dead after examination. According to the doctors, the cause of the death was attributed to silent heart attack.

Soni was a regular at the park, which hosts morning yoga sessions initiated by Dr. Pawan Singhal. Notably, Dr. Singhal had also died of a heart attack at the same park last year, marking this as the second such incident.

Doctors noted that winter conditions, early morning bathing, or insufficient clothing can increase heart attack risk by constricting blood vessels and putting extra pressure on the heart.

Medical experts advised people to wear at least two layers of warm clothing while doing yoga or exercise in the morning during winters and to warm up their bodies beforehand.

