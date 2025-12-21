 MP News: Speeding Car, Bike Crash Into Container On NH-44; One Dead, Five Critical
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Speeding Car, Bike Crash Into Container On NH-44; One Dead, Five Critical

MP News: Speeding Car, Bike Crash Into Container On NH-44; One Dead, Five Critical

A late-night accident on NH-44 in Datia claimed one life and left five critically injured after a car and motorcycle crashed into a container amid dense fog. The car driver, Monu Gurjar, died on the spot. Police said sudden braking by the container caused the crash. Injured victims were referred to Jhansi and Gwalior hospitals.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 02:17 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Speeding Car, Bike Crash Into Container On NH-44; One Dead, Five Critical | FP Photo

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic road accident was reported in Madhya Pradesh Datia district on National Highway-44 late on Saturday night, which claimed the life of one and left five critically injured. 

According to information, the incident took place on Gwalior - Jhansi National Highway in Datia around 1 am under the Chirula police station area. The causes behind the tragedy are suspected to be dense fog and reduced visibility due to overspeeding . 

A speeding car first hit a motorcycle, after which both the bike and the car crashed into the container. The impact was severe, badly damaging both vehicles.

In the incident, the car driver, 32-year-old Monu Gurjar from Pachokhra village in Morena district, died on the spot. 

FPJ Shorts
Russian Government Scholarship 2026–27 Open For Indian Students; Apply For Courses Across Disciplines
Russian Government Scholarship 2026–27 Open For Indian Students; Apply For Courses Across Disciplines
Has Urmila Matondkar QUIT Acting? 51-Year-Old Actress Reacts To Rumours
Has Urmila Matondkar QUIT Acting? 51-Year-Old Actress Reacts To Rumours
'Indians Are So Nice': US-Born Traveller’s Emotional Video From Gujarat Goes Viral
'Indians Are So Nice': US-Born Traveller’s Emotional Video From Gujarat Goes Viral
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Calls Teachers Nation Builders, Highlights Their Role In Shaping The Future
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Calls Teachers Nation Builders, Highlights Their Role In Shaping The Future

The car was also carrying Raghavendra Singh, Ajay Gurjar and Akhilesh Gurjar, who were returning from Orchha. All three were seriously injured.

Read Also
MP News: 16-Year-Old Electrocuted While Working On Field In Chhatarpur
article-image

On the other hand, the motorcycle was carrying Manvendra Jha, Nirmal Rajput of Khajuri village in Jhansi district, and Kajal Prajapati from Bannanay village, who were coming from the Samthar side. All three bike riders sustained serious injuries.

Police rushed the injured to the district hospital. Due to their critical condition, they were referred to Jhansi and Gwalior medical colleges. Police are investigating the case.

Chirula police station in-charge Nitin Bhargava said the container driver applied sudden brakes near an RTO check post. This caused the bike and the SUV coming from behind to crash into it. 

Police have initiated an investigation and informed the families of the injured.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Speeding Car, Bike Crash Into Container On NH-44; One Dead, Five Critical

MP News: Speeding Car, Bike Crash Into Container On NH-44; One Dead, Five Critical

MP News: 16-Year-Old Electrocuted While Working On Field In Chhatarpur

MP News: 16-Year-Old Electrocuted While Working On Field In Chhatarpur

MP News: Kabaddi Players Clash, Hurl Abuses & Chairs Amid Match In Chhatarpur; VIDEO Goes Viral

MP News: Kabaddi Players Clash, Hurl Abuses & Chairs Amid Match In Chhatarpur; VIDEO Goes Viral

Madhya Pradesh December 21, 2025 Weather Update: Cold Wave & Dense Fog Paralyse State; Temperature...

Madhya Pradesh December 21, 2025 Weather Update: Cold Wave & Dense Fog Paralyse State; Temperature...

Bhopal News: Ex-Servicemen To Be Deployed At Metro Stations

Bhopal News: Ex-Servicemen To Be Deployed At Metro Stations