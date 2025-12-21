MP News: Speeding Car, Bike Crash Into Container On NH-44; One Dead, Five Critical | FP Photo

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic road accident was reported in Madhya Pradesh Datia district on National Highway-44 late on Saturday night, which claimed the life of one and left five critically injured.

According to information, the incident took place on Gwalior - Jhansi National Highway in Datia around 1 am under the Chirula police station area. The causes behind the tragedy are suspected to be dense fog and reduced visibility due to overspeeding .

A speeding car first hit a motorcycle, after which both the bike and the car crashed into the container. The impact was severe, badly damaging both vehicles.

In the incident, the car driver, 32-year-old Monu Gurjar from Pachokhra village in Morena district, died on the spot.

The car was also carrying Raghavendra Singh, Ajay Gurjar and Akhilesh Gurjar, who were returning from Orchha. All three were seriously injured.

On the other hand, the motorcycle was carrying Manvendra Jha, Nirmal Rajput of Khajuri village in Jhansi district, and Kajal Prajapati from Bannanay village, who were coming from the Samthar side. All three bike riders sustained serious injuries.

Police rushed the injured to the district hospital. Due to their critical condition, they were referred to Jhansi and Gwalior medical colleges. Police are investigating the case.

Chirula police station in-charge Nitin Bhargava said the container driver applied sudden brakes near an RTO check post. This caused the bike and the SUV coming from behind to crash into it.

Police have initiated an investigation and informed the families of the injured.