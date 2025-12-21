 MP News: Urea Smuggling via Chambal River Exposed In Morena Amid Acute Fertiliser Shortage In State -- VIDEO
Urea smuggling has been reported in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, amid an acute fertiliser shortage. A video showed urea being transported via the Chambal river to Uttar Pradesh while farmers queued for hours and returned empty-handed. After the footage surfaced, the collector ordered immediate action and arrests, highlighting the severe plight of farmers during the peak agricultural season.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 06:40 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Urea Smuggling via Chambal River Exposed In Morena Amid Acute Fertiliser Shortage In State -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Smuggling of urea was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena amid the acute shortage of fertilizers in the entire state.

Even as farmers struggle day and night to get fertilizers for their fields, a large amount of urea is allegedly being sent to Uttar Pradesh through the Chambal river.

On the other hand, farmers have been standing in long queues for hours, often going hungry and thirsty, yet returning empty-handed

The smuggling is reportedly taking place from Usaid Ghat in Ambah tehsil, where urea is being transported by steamer across the Chambal river to Pinahat Ghat in Agra district, Uttar Pradesh. 

Watch the video here:

A video of the operation has surfaced, showing urea being loaded onto a steamer on the Madhya Pradesh side and unloaded in Uttar Pradesh.

While farmers are forced to fight among themselves for fertiliser and even face police action during distribution, the urea meant for them is being diverted outside the state.

The administration had no prior information about the smuggling, but after the video went viral, Collector Lokesh Kumar Jangid sought explanations from officials.

The collector directed the Deputy Director of the Agriculture Department, the Food Department in-charge and Morena SP Sameer Saurabh to immediately identify and arrest those involved. 

He also sought a detailed action report and warned that such activities would not be tolerated.

The incident has once again highlighted the plight of farmers in Madhya Pradesh, who continue to struggle for essential fertilisers despite making repeated efforts to secure supplies during the peak agricultural season.

(Inputs from FP News Service)

