MP News: 'MGNREGA Ensures 125 Days Of Work, Timely Salary,' Says Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan -- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Sunday, said that misinformation is being spread to mislead people in the name of MGNREGA. He asserted that the government’s ‘Viksit Bharat: Ji Ram Ji Yojana’ is an expansion of the rural employment framework, not its dilution.
The minister took to his official X handle and shared accurate details regarding the scheme.
He wrote, “Brothers and sisters, workers will now have a legal guarantee of 125 days of work instead of 100 days. The provision for unemployment allowance has been further strengthened if work is not provided. There is also a provision for additional compensation if wages are paid late.”
Budget of over ₹1.5 crore proposed
For this scheme, a large amount of over ₹1,51,282 crore has been proposed this year to ensure sufficient funds for employment and overall village development.
Other benefits -
Focus points: The focus will be on water conservation, village infrastructure, livelihood-based activities, and disaster prevention, with the aim of building developed, self-reliant, and poverty-free villages.
Farmers: Special provisions have also been made to ensure that small and marginal farmers are not affected during peak agricultural seasons, along with the 125-day employment guarantee.
Development: This law supports the poor, promotes development and fully guarantees employment for workers, strengthening the resolve of building developed villages for a developed India.
Administrative expenses: Another key provision is the increase in administrative expenses from 6% to 9%.
Timely salary: Of the proposed ₹1,51,282 crore, this amounts to around ₹13k crore, which will ensure timely and adequate salaries for panchayat secretaries, employment assistants, and technical staff, enabling them to work efficiently.