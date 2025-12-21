 MP News: 'MGNREGA Ensures 125 Days Of Work, Timely Salary,' Says Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan -- VIDEO
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said misinformation is being spread about MGNREGA, asserting that the ‘Viksit Bharat: Ji Ram Ji Yojana’ expands rural employment. He said workers will get a legal guarantee of 125 days of work, stronger unemployment benefits and compensation for delayed wages, backed by a ₹1.51 lakh crore budget for village development.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 06:22 PM IST
MP News: 'MGNREGA Ensures 125 Days Of Work, Timely Salary,' Says Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan -- VIDEO | PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Sunday, said that misinformation is being spread to mislead people in the name of MGNREGA. He asserted that the government’s ‘Viksit Bharat: Ji Ram Ji Yojana’ is an expansion of the rural employment framework, not its dilution.

The minister took to his official X handle and shared accurate details regarding the scheme.

He wrote, “Brothers and sisters, workers will now have a legal guarantee of 125 days of work instead of 100 days. The provision for unemployment allowance has been further strengthened if work is not provided. There is also a provision for additional compensation if wages are paid late.”

Budget of over ₹1.5 crore proposed

For this scheme, a large amount of over ₹1,51,282 crore has been proposed this year to ensure sufficient funds for employment and overall village development. 

Other benefits -

Focus points: The focus will be on water conservation, village infrastructure, livelihood-based activities, and disaster prevention, with the aim of building developed, self-reliant, and poverty-free villages.

Farmers: Special provisions have also been made to ensure that small and marginal farmers are not affected during peak agricultural seasons, along with the 125-day employment guarantee. 

Development: This law supports the poor, promotes development and fully guarantees employment for workers, strengthening the resolve of building developed villages for a developed India.

Administrative expenses: Another key provision is the increase in administrative expenses from 6% to 9%. 

Timely salary: Of the proposed ₹1,51,282 crore, this amounts to around ₹13k crore, which will ensure timely and adequate salaries for panchayat secretaries, employment assistants, and technical staff, enabling them to work efficiently.

