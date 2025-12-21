MP News: 'MGNREGA Ensures 125 Days Of Work, Timely Salary,' Says Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan -- VIDEO | PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Sunday, said that misinformation is being spread to mislead people in the name of MGNREGA. He asserted that the government’s ‘Viksit Bharat: Ji Ram Ji Yojana’ is an expansion of the rural employment framework, not its dilution.

The minister took to his official X handle and shared accurate details regarding the scheme.

He wrote, “Brothers and sisters, workers will now have a legal guarantee of 125 days of work instead of 100 days. The provision for unemployment allowance has been further strengthened if work is not provided. There is also a provision for additional compensation if wages are paid late.”

प्रिय बहनों और भाइयों,



मनरेगा के नाम पर फिर एक बार देश को गुमराह करने की साजिश हो रही है। भ्रम फैलाए जा रहे हैं, जबकि सच्चाई यह है कि विकसित भारत: जी राम जी योजना मनरेगा के आगे का कदम है।



— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 21, 2025

Budget of over ₹1.5 crore proposed

For this scheme, a large amount of over ₹1,51,282 crore has been proposed this year to ensure sufficient funds for employment and overall village development.

Other benefits -

Focus points: The focus will be on water conservation, village infrastructure, livelihood-based activities, and disaster prevention, with the aim of building developed, self-reliant, and poverty-free villages.

Farmers: Special provisions have also been made to ensure that small and marginal farmers are not affected during peak agricultural seasons, along with the 125-day employment guarantee.

Development: This law supports the poor, promotes development and fully guarantees employment for workers, strengthening the resolve of building developed villages for a developed India.

Administrative expenses: Another key provision is the increase in administrative expenses from 6% to 9%.

Timely salary: Of the proposed ₹1,51,282 crore, this amounts to around ₹13k crore, which will ensure timely and adequate salaries for panchayat secretaries, employment assistants, and technical staff, enabling them to work efficiently.