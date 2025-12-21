Bhopal News: Radio and MT Cops Not To Be Merged In General Duty; Old Order Cancelled | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): PHQ has cancelled the old order that addressed long-standing demand to merge constables from Radio and MT (Motor Transport) cadres—including electricians, fitters, turners, AC mechanics, welders, cooks, barbers, washermen, cobblers, carpenters, gardeners, and tailors—into General Duty (GD).

DGP Kailash Makwana has issued a clear directive stating Radio, MT, and GD are three separate cadres. Constables from Radio and MT will not be included in GD, and no cadre change will be permitted.

The DGP clarified that recruitment process and cut-off marks for GD constables have always differed from trade and driver cadres, and this will continue. Candidates for trade constable positions are selected with lower marks than GD candidates, while Radio cadre aspirants must clear an additional technical written exam besides the general written test.

The order states that because recruitment processes, qualifications and selection criteria vary, intermingling cadres is unjustified.

DGP also stated that merging cadres based on different requirements is neither permissible under rules nor administratively appropriate. Importantly, the order issued in 2001 transferring trade constables of Radio branch to Radio cadre has been cancelled. This effectively eliminates any future possibility of cadre changes.

Demand Rejected

Constables from Radio Trade and MT cadres had long sought merging or appointments in GD to gain more field postings and promotion opportunities. DGP’s latest order, however, fully rejects this demand, likely raising discontent among concerned cadres.