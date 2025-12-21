Overheard In Bhopal: Endless Desires, Departure Plans, Collector’s Popularity & More | FP Photo

Endless desires

A Sher penned by Kaifi Azmi says, “Insaan ki khwahishon ki koi intiha nahi, do gaz zameen bhi chahiye do gaz kafan ke baad (Human desires are limitless; they want two yards of land even after a two-yard cloth for a shroud). A retired IPS officer is facing the same situation as described in the above lines of Azmi. Sahib yearned for the position of the Director General of Police (DGP). He spared no effort for it. The officer used his clout in Delhi, too, but his desires to become the DGP remained unfulfilled. Since Sahib could not become the DGP, after retirement he tried to join a commission as its member.

The success eluded him in this case, too. Despite his efforts, the government did not appoint him as a member of the commission. Now, he is trying to become a member of another commission. Sahib has applied for the post. After submitting his application, he has begun to meet the influential people in power to achieve his goal. He is also making efforts through the powerful people in the ruling dispensation and using those who are close to the head of state. Whether Lady Luck smiles on him or not will be known only after the announcement of the name of the commission member.

Departure plans

There are talks about the transfer of an IPS officer holding an important position. An IAS officer played an important role in his transfer to the department. The IPS officer lacks control over the system. The minister of the department is also unhappy with him, so there are plans to shift him from there. The names of three IPS officers are doing the rounds for posting in this important place. One of them, working in a holy city in the state, is close to the head of state. Earlier, he was in the department from where he was shifted because of his dispute with another IPS officer. Now, plans are afoot to post him there. Another IPS officer is posted in an industrial city. He has a direct connection with the Big Boss. His name is also under consideration for the position. The third one has recently returned from deputation in the Central Government. The higher-ups plan to send him to an important department. He is also one of the contenders for the post. At the same time, the present officer is making all efforts to stick to the position.

Collector’s popularity

A collector of a district has become popular. He has hogged the media headlines by solving the people’s problems as well as by visiting far-flung areas in the district. The reels of whatever Sahib does go viral on social media. Sahib has become so popular that he has earned praises from the politicians of other states. His reels have also reached most of the politicians and senior bureaucrats of the state. A team of social media makes his reels viral. During the rule of the previous government, a collector became popular on social media. He, too, used to make his videos viral, but his fame on social media damaged his career more than it benefited him. The situation came to such a pass that the officer was shifted to the loop line. Afterwards, he stopped making videos. But only time will tell whether the reels the collector is now making benefit him or not.

Officer’s style

Many additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, and secretaries work in Mantralaya. Several IAS officers also work outside Mantralaya. Other than the officers of the Home Department, those of other departments do not move with personal security officers (PSO). But an officer posted outside Mantralaya moves with a PSO, who is always present in Sahib’s four-wheeler. His colleagues fail to understand the reasons for keeping a PSO, because the officer is neither involved in maintaining law and order nor is he handling any work that poses danger to his life. People in the corridors of power are unable to appreciate the reasons behind such pomp. The officer has courted several controversies. His colleagues are discussing stories about him. In this situation, his style may backfire.

For plum posting

Two officers in the state are trying to get important positions. They are ready to do anything for it. An officer, whom the government has recently shifted from the position of collector of a district, is using the clout of a politician to get an important position. He is also making efforts through other means for a posting. These days he is working in an insignificant post. So, he is unabler to pay attention to work. He is an expert in getting important positions through clout. Another officer is also ready to use all means to get a plum posting. Sahib has lost interest in the department where he is posted now. People in the corridors of power also know that the officer is pulling out all stops for his transfer. There are reports that the officer got assurances for posting from somewhere, but he is in a dilemma over what he has been asked to do for it. His desperation for a posting may force him to go to any extent.

MP’s Epstein file

Epstein files have kicked up a storm across the world. Amid the uproar, some old scandals in the state are in discussion. Such a scandal came up in MP in 2019. About the scandal, it was said had it been properly exposed, it would have raised a storm in politics as well as in bureaucracy. A few things about the scandal came to light, but a major part of the case remained under the cloak. There are four such police officers in the state who possess complete information about it. Two of them have retired, and two are still working, but all of them kept mum over the issue. Some people laid their hands on the documents related to the scandal, but it was swept under the carpet. Because of the talks over the Epstein files, the old scandal is back to haunt some people. Many affluent people go abroad. So, efforts are underway to find whether Epstein files contain the name of any Sahib.