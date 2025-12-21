Bhopal News: 950 Seats Remain Vacant Even As 6 Rounds Of Counselling Completed | Representative Image

Bhopal News: As many as 950 seats of Ayush NEET (UG) are still lying vacant in Madhya Pradesh after the second round of stray counselling.

Even after the state government relaxed the admission rules, the fact that more than 950 UG seats remain vacant in Madhya Pradesh raises a serious question, especially since 6 rounds of AYUSH UG NEET 2025-26 counselling have already been completed.

In Madhya Pradesh, there are a total of 63 AYUSH colleges, including 39 Ayurveda, 20 Homeopathy, and 4 Unani colleges in Bhopal, Gwalior, Rewa, Ujjain, Burhanpur, Ratlam, Chhatarpur, Indore, and Jabalpur, with more than 4,500 seats. Approximately 7,000 students registered for AYUSH NEET counselling in Madhya Pradesh.

Dr. Rakesh Pandey, National Spokesperson -- AYUSH Medical Association said, “ To fill the vacant AYUSH UG seats, the cut-off percentile at the central level should be reduced by 10 to 15 percent, as in previous years. Only then will it be possible to fill the approximately 950 vacant seats in the state and approximately 10000 seats across the country.”

Along with this, the quality of AYUSH education needs to be improved, and emphasis should be placed on research, Pandey stressed.

And also the fees in government AYUSH colleges are lower, while private colleges charge between Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 Lakh per year , as a result, the seats in government colleges get filled, and private colleges remain vacant, he added.