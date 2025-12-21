MP News: Wild Animal Snatches 4-Year-Old From Lap, Kills Her In Alirajpur; Body Found Hours Later | AI Generated Image

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A horrifying wildlife accident was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur, where a wild animal snatched a 4-year-old girl from her mother's arms and mauled her to death.

The body was found after 4 hours of searching in the forest.

The incident occurred in Godwani village of Bicholi area on Saturday evening. Two girls were outside their house in darkness.

One girl was in her mother's lap while the other was being led inside by hand. Suddenly, the animal attacked and grabbed the child, running towards the forest.

Case registered

Forest Department Ranger Tarun Aniya said villagers and forest teams began searching around 7:30 pm.

They found the child's body around 11:30 pm in bushes on a hill. The upper part of her body was severely damaged and her face was mauled.

The ranger said a leopard likely carried out the attack based on the nature of injuries.

Earlier reports claimed the girl’s father Dev Singh was holding his daughter Raksha near their house when the animal pounced.

The attack happened so quickly that he could not react before the child disappeared from his arms.

Police have registered a case and started investigation. The forest department is examining the incident to confirm which animal was responsible.