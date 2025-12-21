MP News: Congress Slams To BJP After Minister Admits Poll Promises Can’t Be Fulfilled | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress has criticized BJP for coming to power in Madhya Pradesh with what it calls “false guarantees” after Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya acknowledged that states are facing financial difficulties while trying to fulfill poll promises.

Speaking on Saturday at a regional meeting of urban development ministers organised by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in Bhopal, Vijayvargiya said budget expectations at the time of elections were not met, forcing states to seek help from the Central government. He said that this situation is affecting almost every state, not just Madhya Pradesh.

Economic pressure on states has increased due to promises and commitments made during elections. In such a situation, schemes can be carried forward only with the Central government’s help,” he said.

State Congress president JituPatwari said the minister’s remarks confirmed that several announcements made in the name of “Modi’s guarantee” to woo voters can no longer be fulfilled.

Patwari, in a post on X, claimed the state already has a debt of Rs 4.65 lakh crore, while more than 95 per cent of election promises remain unfulfilled.