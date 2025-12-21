 Bhopal News: Energy Police Stations Propose To Check Power Theft, Says State Energy Minister Pradhyuman Singh Tomar
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Energy Police Stations Propose To Check Power Theft, Says State Energy Minister Pradhyuman Singh Tomar

Bhopal News: Energy Police Stations Propose To Check Power Theft, Says State Energy Minister Pradhyuman Singh Tomar

Presenting the achievements of his department for the past two years as well as the challenges before it, he said that an annual subsidy of Rs 26,000 crore was provided to domestic and agricultural consumers, and every year, a discount of around Rs 2000 crore in electricity rates was given to industries. Even then, consumers were not paying power bills.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 08:24 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Energy Police Stations Propose To Check Power Theft, Says State Energy Minister Pradhyuman Singh Tomar | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A proposal had been prepared to establish energy police stations to check the increasing incidents of electricity theft in the state. This would help the power companies control their commercial losses, said state energy minister Pradhyuman Singh Tomar during a press conference here on Sunday.

Presenting the achievements of his department for the past two years as well as the challenges before it, he said that annual subsidy of Rs 26,000 crore was provided to domestic and agricultural consumers and every year, discount of around Rs 2000 crore in electricity rates was given to industries. Even then, consumers were not paying power bills. Owing to this, total electricity dues had crossed Rs 11,000 crore.

Read Also
MP News: 'MGNREGA Ensures 125 Days Of Work, Timely Salary,' Says Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj...
article-image

He said that a target had been set to establish two power plants each with a capacity of 660 MW in Sarni and Chachai. Sanction had been given to the transmission company s five-year plan of Rs 5000 crore.

He said that under the smart meter arrangement, people would get power bills timely. Benefit of cheap electricity received by the state government was being given to smart meter consumers from 9 AM till 5 AM.

FPJ Shorts
Joshna Chinappa Clinches Fifth CCI Western India Squash Title After Beating Sanya Vats; Veer Chotrani Wins Men’s Crown
Joshna Chinappa Clinches Fifth CCI Western India Squash Title After Beating Sanya Vats; Veer Chotrani Wins Men’s Crown
Most Runs In T20I: Smriti Mandhana First India Woman To 4000 Runs, Joins Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma In Rare Feat During IND-W Vs SL-W 1st T20I
Most Runs In T20I: Smriti Mandhana First India Woman To 4000 Runs, Joins Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma In Rare Feat During IND-W Vs SL-W 1st T20I
IND-W Vs SL-W 1st T20I: Jemimah Rodrigues Continues World Cup Form, Slams Stunning Half-Century In Vizag
IND-W Vs SL-W 1st T20I: Jemimah Rodrigues Continues World Cup Form, Slams Stunning Half-Century In Vizag
UP Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Political Storm After CM Yogi’s Remarks, Opposition Flags Demographic Targeting Concerns
UP Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Political Storm After CM Yogi’s Remarks, Opposition Flags Demographic Targeting Concerns

The state s power capacity was 25,081 MW which made it a power surplus state. Recently, the cabinet decided to create more than 50,000 regular posts in power companies to make them more effective, he said.

Efforts were being made so that by 2028, there would be no hike in electricity rates, he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Khelo Madhya Pradesh Youth Games-2025 To Be Held After 2-Year Gap In January 2026

MP News: Khelo Madhya Pradesh Youth Games-2025 To Be Held After 2-Year Gap In January 2026

MP News: 'Ehsaan Mere Dil Pe Tumhara Hai Dosto,' Says Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh...

MP News: 'Ehsaan Mere Dil Pe Tumhara Hai Dosto,' Says Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh...

Bhopal News: On World Meditation Day: Over 50,000 Cops Join Online Session From 2,800 Centers

Bhopal News: On World Meditation Day: Over 50,000 Cops Join Online Session From 2,800 Centers

Bhopal News: Energy Police Stations Propose To Check Power Theft, Says State Energy Minister...

Bhopal News: Energy Police Stations Propose To Check Power Theft, Says State Energy Minister...

MP News: Congress Slams To BJP After Minister Admits Poll Promises Can’t Be Fulfilled

MP News: Congress Slams To BJP After Minister Admits Poll Promises Can’t Be Fulfilled