 MP News: 'Ehsaan Mere Dil Pe Tumhara Hai Dosto,' Says Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 12:48 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: 'Ehsaan Mere Dil Pe Tumhara Hai Dosto,' Says Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan became nostalgic as he recalled anecdotes from his school days while attending the Golden Jubilee Alumni Meet at his alma mater Government Model Higher Secondary School on Sunday.

He became emotional while reminiscing about his school days. He said that after so many years, the memories of the old days have come alive again. I cannot describe the affection and love that is embedded in every brick of Model School. Many memories are coming back today. Today, I am happy that our school stands among the number one schools in India. He also sang “Ehsaan mere dil pe tumhara hai dosto...”.

He also participated in the Platinum Jubilee programme at Gandhi Medical College and addressed the gathering. Singh said that Madhya Pradesh had only five medical colleges.

Not a single new medical college was opened after 1965-66. Now imagine, if the same number of doctors continued to graduate, how would such a large population be treated? With this concern in mind, as soon as I became Chief Minister, I first started the Sagar Medical College. After that, I established a whole series of medical colleges, and today Madhya Pradesh has approximately 30 medical colleges.

