Indore News: Miscreants Block Traffic For Birthday Bash, Manhandle With Cops; 3 Held | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya pradesh): Three miscreants manhandled and misbehaved with two police personnel after being stopped for celebrating a birthday on the roadside and blocking traffic in the Banganga police station area. Police arrested the accused after registering a case against them.

Banganga police station in-charge Siyaram Gurjar said that the incident occurred on Friday night in the New Bajrangpura area. A group of people had parked their vehicles on the road, creating a crowd to celebrate a birthday and obstructing pedestrians and commuters.

When police personnel Ramkumar Tyagi and Charan Singh asked them to clear the road, the accused began shouting and arguing. During the confrontation, they pushed and manhandled the officers. The accused and their accomplices also stood in front of the police vehicle, preventing the team from responding to another call.

A case has been registered against Dheeraj, Vikram, and Aryan under sections 221 (obstructing a public servant in the discharge of public functions), 132 (using criminal force against a public servant), and 121 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).