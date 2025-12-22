 Indore News: Miscreants Block Traffic For Birthday Bash, Manhandle With Cops; 3 Held
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Miscreants Block Traffic For Birthday Bash, Manhandle With Cops; 3 Held

Indore News: Miscreants Block Traffic For Birthday Bash, Manhandle With Cops; 3 Held

When police personnel Ramkumar Tyagi and Charan Singh asked them to clear the road, the accused began shouting and arguing. During the confrontation, they pushed and manhandled the officers. The accused and their accomplices also stood in front of the police vehicle, preventing the team from responding to another call.

Dheeraj MishraUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 12:01 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Miscreants Block Traffic For Birthday Bash, Manhandle With Cops; 3 Held | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya pradesh): Three miscreants manhandled and misbehaved with two police personnel after being stopped for celebrating a birthday on the roadside and blocking traffic in the Banganga police station area. Police arrested the accused after registering a case against them.

Banganga police station in-charge Siyaram Gurjar said that the incident occurred on Friday night in the New Bajrangpura area. A group of people had parked their vehicles on the road, creating a crowd to celebrate a birthday and obstructing pedestrians and commuters.

Read Also
MP News: Kabaddi Players Clash, Hurl Abuses & Chairs Amid Match In Chhatarpur; VIDEO Goes Viral
article-image

When police personnel Ramkumar Tyagi and Charan Singh asked them to clear the road, the accused began shouting and arguing. During the confrontation, they pushed and manhandled the officers. The accused and their accomplices also stood in front of the police vehicle, preventing the team from responding to another call.

A case has been registered against Dheeraj, Vikram, and Aryan under sections 221 (obstructing a public servant in the discharge of public functions), 132 (using criminal force against a public servant), and 121 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

FPJ Shorts
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 21: Pari Faces Ranvijay's Abuse
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 21: Pari Faces Ranvijay's Abuse
Joshna Chinappa Clinches Fifth CCI Western India Squash Title After Beating Sanya Vats; Veer Chotrani Wins Men’s Crown
Joshna Chinappa Clinches Fifth CCI Western India Squash Title After Beating Sanya Vats; Veer Chotrani Wins Men’s Crown
Most Runs In T20I: Smriti Mandhana First India Woman To 4000 Runs, Joins Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma In Rare Feat During IND-W Vs SL-W 1st T20I
Most Runs In T20I: Smriti Mandhana First India Woman To 4000 Runs, Joins Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma In Rare Feat During IND-W Vs SL-W 1st T20I
IND-W Vs SL-W 1st T20I: Jemimah Rodrigues Continues World Cup Form, Slams Stunning Half-Century In Vizag
IND-W Vs SL-W 1st T20I: Jemimah Rodrigues Continues World Cup Form, Slams Stunning Half-Century In Vizag

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Khelo Madhya Pradesh Youth Games-2025 To Be Held After 2-Year Gap In January 2026

MP News: Khelo Madhya Pradesh Youth Games-2025 To Be Held After 2-Year Gap In January 2026

MP News: 'Ehsaan Mere Dil Pe Tumhara Hai Dosto,' Says Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh...

MP News: 'Ehsaan Mere Dil Pe Tumhara Hai Dosto,' Says Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh...

Indore News: Miscreants Block Traffic For Birthday Bash, Manhandle With Cops; 3 Held

Indore News: Miscreants Block Traffic For Birthday Bash, Manhandle With Cops; 3 Held

Indore News: Successful Remote Tele-Robotic Hernia Surgery; Sets New Benchmark

Indore News: Successful Remote Tele-Robotic Hernia Surgery; Sets New Benchmark

Indore News: Shri Aurobindo Law Students Visit State Assembly For Practical Learning

Indore News: Shri Aurobindo Law Students Visit State Assembly For Practical Learning