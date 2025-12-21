Indore News: Shri Aurobindo Law Students Visit State Assembly For Practical Learning | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For students pursuing legal education, practical exposure alongside theoretical learning plays a crucial role in building a strong understanding of law and the Constitution.

Keeping this objective in mind, students of Shri Aurobindo Institute of Law (SAIL), Indore undertook an educational visit to the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Bhopal, where they gained first-hand knowledge of parliamentary functioning and legislative processes.

During the visit, students closely observed the working of the Assembly and were given detailed insights into key aspects of the parliamentary system, including the legislative process, Question Hour, the role of parliamentary committees, and long-established parliamentary traditions. The exposure helped deepen their understanding of constitutional values and democratic institutions, while also encouraging greater curiosity and engagement with public governance.

Addressing the students during the visit, Director and Dean Prof. (Dr.) Rajiv Kumar Jain emphasized that such academic tours are essential for law students, as they clarify many complex legal and constitutional concepts beyond textbooks. He noted that the knowledge gained during the Assembly visit would significantly benefit students in their future legal practice, public service, and competitive examinations.

A total of 40 students from the institute participated in the visit, which was organized in collaboration with the Pandit Kunjilal Dubey Parliamentary Academy. Assistant Professor Nagendra Chaturvedi was also present and guided the students throughout the programme. Along with the Assembly tour, students visited the Parliamentary Academy, where interactions with eminent personalities and senior officials provided a comprehensive understanding of the Assembly’s functioning. The experience proved enriching and contributed substantially to the enhancement of the students’ legal and practical knowledge.