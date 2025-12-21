Indore News: Successful Remote Tele-Robotic Hernia Surgery Sets New Benchmark | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In an innovative procedure that set a new benchmark in modern medicine, a surgeon recently performed a tele-robotic surgery on a hernia patient remotely while being physically present at a hotel and the patient being admitted at a hospital miles away in Ratlam.

The procedure was carried out on Sunday during an academic programme and medical conference jointly organised by Shri Aurobindo University and IMA Ratlam at a hotel in Ratlam. From the conference venue itself, Dr Madhur Bhandari remotely performed a live tele robotic hernia surgery on a patient admitted at Shri Jain Diwakar Aurobindo Hospital in Ratlam.

The surgery was successful and the patient has since recovered well and been discharged from the hospital.

Founder Chairman of Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS), Dr Vinod Bhandari, stated that more than 150 doctors and surgeons from Ratlam and nearby regions

were present during the live telesurgery. The procedure was conducted before the medical fraternity to help surgeons understand the nuances, technology, and future potential of tele-robotic surgery.

Such initiatives would significantly benefit patients in remote and semi-urban areas who are unable to travel to major cities for advanced medical care,” he added.

Dr Mahak explained that the indigenously developed robotic platform used in the procedure, with its compact design, immersive vision, precise controls, seamless communication, and exceptional portability, enables surgeons to perform complex surgeries from virtually anywhere in the world.

A surgeon can now control a robotic system remotely and deliver expert medical care beyond geographical boundaries,” Dr Madhur said.

Dr Bhandari noted that the growing success of tele surgery is rapidly bridging the gap between expert surgeons and patients. “The world is becoming smaller, and healthcare more accessible,” he said, adding that tele robotic surgery offers a glimpse into a global, democratic, borderless, and patient-centric future of surgery.

The success of the procedure was made possible with the support of Dr Mrigendra Singh, Dr. Nishti, Dr Gaurav Yadav and Dr Rajesh Patidar, among others.