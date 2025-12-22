 Bhopal News: On World Meditation Day: Over 50,000 Cops Join Online Session From 2,800 Centers
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: On World Meditation Day: Over 50,000 Cops Join Online Session From 2,800 Centers

Bhopal News: On World Meditation Day: Over 50,000 Cops Join Online Session From 2,800 Centers

The program was telecast live from the Heartfulness Foundation headquarters located at Kanha Shanti Vanam in Hyderabad. Around 1 crore people participated in the global meditation session, with over 50,000 police personnel from 2,800 centers of the Madhya Pradesh Police The Ram Chandra Mission also presented the first award ‘The Heartfulness Change Maker Award’,

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 12:38 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: On World Meditation Day: Over 50,000 Cops Join Online Session From 2,800 Centers | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A mass meditation programme was organized by the Madhya Pradesh Police in collaboration with the Heartfulness Foundation across the state on Sunday on the occasion of World Meditation Day.

The session, held online in the presence of Heartfulness Foundation trainers and coordinators, saw participation from police officers and personnel stationed at police stations across the state.

Read Also
Indore News: Elderly Man Duped Of ₹1.83 Lakh By Fraudster Posing As Relative From Australia
article-image

To ensure the successful conduct of the program, additional superintendents of police were appointed as nodal officers in each district, while police coordinators were designated at each police station. The relaxation, guided meditation, and introspection sessions were held from 10 am to 11:15 am.

The programme was telecast live from the Heartfulness Foundation headquarters located at Kanha Shanti Vanam in Hyderabad. Around 1 crore people participated in the global meditation session, with over 50,000 police personnel from 2,800 centers of the Madhya Pradesh Police. 

FPJ Shorts
IND-W Vs SL-W 1st T20I: Jemimah Rodrigues Continues World Cup Form, Slams Stunning Half-Century In Vizag
IND-W Vs SL-W 1st T20I: Jemimah Rodrigues Continues World Cup Form, Slams Stunning Half-Century In Vizag
UP Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Political Storm After CM Yogi’s Remarks, Opposition Flags Demographic Targeting Concerns
UP Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Political Storm After CM Yogi’s Remarks, Opposition Flags Demographic Targeting Concerns
Joshna Chinappa Clinches Women’s Title At 80th CCI Western India Squash Tournament
Joshna Chinappa Clinches Women’s Title At 80th CCI Western India Squash Tournament
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Runner Up: Angry Netizens Say 'RIP BB Star Maa' As Thanuja Finishes Runner-Up
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Runner Up: Angry Netizens Say 'RIP BB Star Maa' As Thanuja Finishes Runner-Up

The Ram Chandra Mission also presented the first award ‘The Heartfulness Change Maker Award’, to DGP Kailash Makwana for his efforts towards strengthening mental health, stress management, and sensitive policing within the police force.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: On World Meditation Day: Over 50,000 Cops Join Online Session From 2,800 Centers

Bhopal News: On World Meditation Day: Over 50,000 Cops Join Online Session From 2,800 Centers

Bhopal News: Energy Police Stations Propose To Check Power Theft, Says State Energy Minister...

Bhopal News: Energy Police Stations Propose To Check Power Theft, Says State Energy Minister...

MP News: Congress Slams To BJP After Minister Admits Poll Promises Can’t Be Fulfilled

MP News: Congress Slams To BJP After Minister Admits Poll Promises Can’t Be Fulfilled

Bhopal News: 950 Seats Remain Vacant Even As 6 Rounds Of Counselling Completed

Bhopal News: 950 Seats Remain Vacant Even As 6 Rounds Of Counselling Completed

Overheard In Bhopal: Endless Desires, Departure Plans, Collector’s Popularity & More

Overheard In Bhopal: Endless Desires, Departure Plans, Collector’s Popularity & More