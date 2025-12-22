Bhopal News: On World Meditation Day: Over 50,000 Cops Join Online Session From 2,800 Centers | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A mass meditation programme was organized by the Madhya Pradesh Police in collaboration with the Heartfulness Foundation across the state on Sunday on the occasion of World Meditation Day.

The session, held online in the presence of Heartfulness Foundation trainers and coordinators, saw participation from police officers and personnel stationed at police stations across the state.

To ensure the successful conduct of the program, additional superintendents of police were appointed as nodal officers in each district, while police coordinators were designated at each police station. The relaxation, guided meditation, and introspection sessions were held from 10 am to 11:15 am.

The programme was telecast live from the Heartfulness Foundation headquarters located at Kanha Shanti Vanam in Hyderabad. Around 1 crore people participated in the global meditation session, with over 50,000 police personnel from 2,800 centers of the Madhya Pradesh Police.

The Ram Chandra Mission also presented the first award ‘The Heartfulness Change Maker Award’, to DGP Kailash Makwana for his efforts towards strengthening mental health, stress management, and sensitive policing within the police force.