Bhopal News: Illegal Weapon Manufacturing Unit Busted In Nishatpura; 1 Held With Nine Swords | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nishatpura police on Sunday busted an illegal weapon manufacturing unit operating from the basement of a house in Devki Nagar area and arrested one person. Police also seized nine illegal swords and equipment and tools used for manufacturing weapons.

A case has been registered against the accused, Gopal Vishwakarma (64), under the Arms Act and other sections of the BNS, police said.

ACP Akshay Chaudhary said acting on intelligence gathered through the local informer network, a police team under Inspector Manoj Patwa conducted a raid on Saturday night in the Devki Nagar area. During the raid, police discovered an illegal arms manufacturing unit set up in the basement of Vishwakarma’s house. From the spot, police recovered nine illegal swords of prohibited size and design under the Arms Act, along with machinery and tools used for manufacturing weapons, including a grinder machine, chisels, hammers, and iron sheets.

The accused failed to produce any valid license for manufacturing or possessing the weapons. Police officials said that the swords were being sold for Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 based on their quality. Police said the accused is being questioned to trace the supply chain and identify other individuals linked to the illegal weapons racket.

Second factory busted within four days

Sunday’s raid comes three days after another illegal weapons manufacturing unit was busted in the Kamla Nagar area of the city. Police said the unit had been running in a slum for the past many years.

Police arrested two persons and seized around 70 sharp-edged knives and swords which were being supplied to local criminals and gangs. Police officials said efforts were underway to identify other such units operational in the city.