MP News: MBA Graduate Accused In POCSO Case Consumes Poison In Gwalior, Dies | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A youth accused in a minor's rape case under the POCSO Act died by suicide after allegedly consuming poison in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, as reported on Sunday.

According to reports, the deceased, identified as Lovejeet Rana, who was working in a multinational company after completing his MBA, was booked under the POCSO Act based on a complaint filed by the mother of a 3-year-old girl in Dabra.

While his associate, who was also named in the case, is currently in jail, Lovejeet was absconding.

The incident unfolded in Purushottam Vihar Colony, under the Gole Ka Mandir police station area of ​​Gwalior.

According to the family, Lovejeet told the children in the house that he would sleep alone and then allegedly consumed poison.

His aunt, relatives, and neighbors immediately rushed him to the nearby hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival.

The police were informed, and they have sent the body for post-mortem examination.

However, the family claimed that he was mentally disturbed due to the ongoing case and his inability to obtain bail.

The family alleged that the woman and her lawyer brother-in-law were subjecting Lovejeet to mental trauma by filing a fake case and blackmailing.

According to the Gole Ka Mandir police station, the investigation is underway.

Although it has not been confirmed whether the deceased left a suicide note. The police have registered a case, and further inquiry is underway.