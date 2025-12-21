 MP News: MBA Graduate Accused In POCSO Case Consumes Poison In Gwalior, Dies
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: MBA Graduate Accused In POCSO Case Consumes Poison In Gwalior, Dies

MP News: MBA Graduate Accused In POCSO Case Consumes Poison In Gwalior, Dies

Lovejeet Rana, a Gwalior-based MBA graduate working in a multinational company, died by suicide after allegedly consuming poison. He was accused under the POCSO Act in a rape case involving a three-year-old girl from Dabra. While his associate was in jail, Lovejeet was absconding. Police are investigating the incident

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 05:03 PM IST
article-image
MP News: MBA Graduate Accused In POCSO Case Consumes Poison In Gwalior, Dies | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A youth accused in a minor's rape case under the POCSO Act died by suicide after allegedly consuming poison in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, as reported on Sunday.

According to reports, the deceased, identified as Lovejeet Rana, who was working in a multinational company after completing his MBA, was booked under the POCSO Act based on a complaint filed by the mother of a 3-year-old girl in Dabra.

While his associate, who was also named in the case, is currently in jail, Lovejeet was absconding.

Read Also
MP News: Union Minister For Housing And Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar Raises Concern Over PMAY...
article-image

The incident unfolded in Purushottam Vihar Colony, under the Gole Ka Mandir police station area of ​​Gwalior.

FPJ Shorts
Sportvot x FPJ: Ovali, Jolly Enter Finals Of Greater Mumbai Champions Trophy Kabaddi
Sportvot x FPJ: Ovali, Jolly Enter Finals Of Greater Mumbai Champions Trophy Kabaddi
Mumbai Got A Pet-Friendly Live Concert!
Mumbai Got A Pet-Friendly Live Concert!
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Elimination: Actress Rohini Slams Makers As Emmanuel Exits Before Grand Finale, 'Very Disappointed'
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Elimination: Actress Rohini Slams Makers As Emmanuel Exits Before Grand Finale, 'Very Disappointed'
Indian Railways Update: Suburban, Monthly Pass Fares Unchanged; Long-Distance Rail Tickets Get Marginal Hike
Indian Railways Update: Suburban, Monthly Pass Fares Unchanged; Long-Distance Rail Tickets Get Marginal Hike

According to the family, Lovejeet told the children in the house that he would sleep alone and then allegedly consumed poison.

His aunt, relatives, and neighbors immediately rushed him to the nearby hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival.

Read Also
MP News: Speeding Car, Bike Crash Into Container On NH-44; One Dead, Five Critical
article-image

The police were informed, and they have sent the body for post-mortem examination.

However, the family claimed that he was mentally disturbed due to the ongoing case and his inability to obtain bail.

The family alleged that the woman and her lawyer brother-in-law were subjecting Lovejeet to mental trauma by filing a fake case and blackmailing.

According to the Gole Ka Mandir police station, the investigation is underway.

Although it has not been confirmed whether the deceased left a suicide note. The police have registered a case, and further inquiry is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: MBA Graduate Accused In POCSO Case Consumes Poison In Gwalior, Dies

MP News: MBA Graduate Accused In POCSO Case Consumes Poison In Gwalior, Dies

MP News: Bullion Trader Dies Of Heart Attack While Performing Yoga In Ashoknagar

MP News: Bullion Trader Dies Of Heart Attack While Performing Yoga In Ashoknagar

MP News: Minor Gives Birth To Stillborn Baby In Chhatarpur; Probe Underway

MP News: Minor Gives Birth To Stillborn Baby In Chhatarpur; Probe Underway

MP News: Speeding Car, Bike Crash Into Container On NH-44; One Dead, Five Critical

MP News: Speeding Car, Bike Crash Into Container On NH-44; One Dead, Five Critical

MP News: 16-Year-Old Electrocuted While Working On Field In Chhatarpur

MP News: 16-Year-Old Electrocuted While Working On Field In Chhatarpur