 MP Updates: Farmers Protest Against Fertilizer Shortage In Jabalpur; Food Safety Department Seizes 2 Quintals Of Chinese Garlic In Raid
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 05:48 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers took to the streets in Jabalpur’s Patan area to protest against the ongoing black market in fertilizers. The farmers blocked the Damoh-Jabalpur road and caused heavy traffic congestion on both sides. The incident took place on Friday.

Police and district administration officials arrived at the scene to negotiate with the farmers and attempt to restore order. The incident occurred within the Patan police station area in Jabalpur.

The blockade, which led to long queues of vehicles, was a response to the severe shortage of fertilizers. Farmers have reportedly been waiting in line for hours at double-deck distribution points, yet still leave empty-handed. They expressed frustration over the inability to obtain essential fertilizers for their crops, with the lack of availability severely impacting their fields. Many farmers are unable to plant their pea crops due to the unavailability of fertilizer, leading to worries about crop damage and financial losses.

Two Quintal Chinese Garlic Seized In Jabalpur

The Food Safety Department conducted a raid at the Agricultural Produce Market in Jabalpur on Friday morning, seizing two quintals of Chinese garlic from a shop. Officials are now investigating the origin of this garlic and whether Chinese garlic has previously been distributed in Jabalpur.

The department inspected five shops during the raid, including the store “Babu Salam & Company,” where the garlic was confiscated. Samples of the seized garlic have been sent to a laboratory in Bhopal for analysis.

District Food Safety Officer Pankaj Srivastava led the inspection, arriving at the market around 11 a.m. at Damoh Naka. The team checked potatoes, onions, and garlic at five shops. Suspicion arose at Babu Salam & Company, where bags labeled "Process of Chinese" were found. During the investigation, the shop owner presented a bill associated with an individual named Arvind Kumar.

