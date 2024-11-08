 MP: Thousands Offer Prayers To Setting Sun On Chhath Puja
During the festival, women worship nature and seek blessings from Mother Earth for country's prosperity, peace, and agricultural abundance.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 03:08 AM IST
Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh): Along with the entire country, the third day of Chhath Mahaparv in Pithampur Industrial Area witnessed thousands of women offering arghya to the setting sun on Thursday evening, at various spots including Sanjay Jalashay, Bagdoon Talab and Kankerpur pond. In the afternoon, women stood in water at these locations to offer sandhya arghya to the setting sun. After offering arghya, the women returned home.

After offering arghya to the rising sun, they broke their fast and distributed prasad among devotees present at the ghats. The four-day Chhath Mahaparv will conclude early Friday morning by offering arghya to the rising sun. During the festival, women worship nature and seek blessings from Mother Earth for country's prosperity, peace, and agricultural abundance.

Everything is natural and satvik. The worship of Sun God, who is omnipresent, is performed. The prasad prepared during fasting is also made from seasonal fruits and wheat flour. Bamboo baskets are used to offer prasad to Chhath Maiya. Seasonal fruits like sugarcane, sweets, kand, mosambi, banana, pomegranate and coconut are offered during the festival.

This time, Pithampur Municipal Council and Mhow Gaon Nagar Parishad made elaborate arrangements for devotees at the ghats, along with security arrangements. In Pithampur, municipal council and council officials, along with police officers were deployed for security. An NDRF team monitored lakes on boats.

Municipal president Suvanti Suresh Patel and Mhow Gaon Council President Navin Tiwari oversaw arrangements and interacted with devotees. Chief Municipal Officer Nishikant Shukla inspected all ghats and provided necessary guidance.

