Indore: Shia Community Chief Writes To CM Mohan Yadav Over Gazwa-E-Hind Poster

He has expressed deep objection to the controversy and accused it of hurting the religious sentiments of the Shia community.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 12:38 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Shia community has written a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav objecting to the claims made in relation to the controversy regarding a poster claiming to depict ‘Gazwa-E-Hind.’ This poster was displayed on a mosque in Kagdipura area recently.

All India Shia Personal Law Board’s secretary Maulana Mohammad Mirza Yasoob Abbas has written a letter to CM Yadav in which he raised objection over the claims. “The poster was put up on the mosque ever since July (Muharram). This poster, which is put up every year on Muharram, shows the scene of Karbala, where Hazrat Imam Hussain was martyred.” He has expressed deep objection to the controversy and accused it of hurting the religious sentiments of the Shia community.

He clarified that this poster is a symbol of the historic battle of Karbala, which is put up every year on the occasion of Muharram and its purpose is not to hurt the sentiments of any particular religion. It shows that Yazid's army is standing in front.

The woman seen in the poster is his sister Hazrat Bibi Zainab and the little girl is his youngest daughter Sakina. Both have green flags in their hands and the flags seen in front are red. There is no flag of any other colour. Nor is anything written on the poster, he said. He said that the red flag shown in the poster looks like saffron due to a printing error, which has caused misunderstanding.

He sent a letter to CM Yadav complaining about the threats and objectionable remarks made over the poster. He has appealed to the administration to conduct a fair inquiry into the matter and take appropriate action on the alleged objectionable remarks made on it.At the same time, he urged the state government to take necessary steps to ensure the protection of the religious rights and sentiments of the Shia community, so that communal harmony is maintained.

