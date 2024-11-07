Shocker! Indore Man Smashes Mom To Death With 'Chakla' After She Tries To Stop Him From Beating Wife

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly smashed his mother to death after she tried to stop him from beating his wife in Indore on Wednesday night.

The mother, along with her son, had gone to her daughter-in-law's house to resolve a long-standing dispute between the couple. The argument escalated, and the accused picked up a rock-based 'chakla' (chapati board) and threw it on his mother. She died on the spot.

His wife has also sustained injuries in the altercation and is undergoing treatment at Indore's MY Hospital.

Police have taken statements from the injured wife and have filed a murder case. Further investigation into the matter has begun.

Accused had extra-marital affair

According to information, the accused, identified as Shankar, was residing with his two children and his mother, Rekha Bai, in Indore's Rishi Palace Colony. Shankar and his wife Pinky have been living separately due to Shakar's illicit affairs with another woman. On Wednesday night, Shankar, his mother, and his two kids went to Pinky's house to convince her to come back.

Shankar and Pinky were caught into a heated argument, when he started beating her. his mother tried to intervene and stop him, Shankar landed a deadly blow to her head. The impact of the blow was such that she immediately blacked out and fell to the ground. Scared, Shankar quickly called up the ambulance and took both the mother and his wife to the hospital for further treatment. Unfortunately, Rekha Bai was declared dead on arrival.

Police Interrogation

Pinky, who is undergoing treatment at the MY Hospital in Indore, gave her statements to the police, which enabled them to file a case. A case, under the relevant sections of BNS, has been filed against Shankar. Further investigation into the matter is underway.