 MP Updates: Four Arrested For Stealing Telecom Tower Equipment; One Dead, Two Injured In Separate Accidents
The police recovered stolen goods valued at around Rs 20 lakh and seized a car used in the crimes. During questioning, the suspects admitted to committing over 47 thefts across Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 11:29 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File

Four Arrested For Stealing Telecom Tower Equipment

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The Mandsaur police on Tuesday arrested four members of an inter-state gang involved in stealing equipment from mobile towers. SP Abhishek Anand had ordered a thorough investigation into recent thefts, leading to the Nai Abadi police team acting on a tip-off.

The police recovered stolen goods valued at around Rs 20 lakh and seized a car used in the crimes. During questioning, the suspects admitted to committing over 47 thefts across Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra. The Nai Abadi police, under the leadership of inspector Varun Tiwari, responded to multiple complaints about stolen machines from mobile towers.

After gathering information, sub-inspector Sunil Singh Tomar and his team arrested the suspects while they were attempting to sell the stolen equipment. The arrested gang members confessed to stealing the equipment at night and transporting it to larger cities for sale.

The police have registered multiple cases against them and are continuing their investigation to uncover more details about the gang's operations. The successful operation highlights the police's commitment to tackling property-related crimes in the region.

One Dead, Two Injured In Separate Accidents

Pipliya Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): A 25 Year-old man died after coming under the wheels of a tractor-trolley in Akyamedi village under the Nahargarh police station limits. The deceased, Ramprasad Meena, who was sitting on the trolley, fell down and came under the wheels as the driver identified as Lalchand suddenly reversed the tractor at a high speed.

The vehicle ran over Meena, causing his death on the spot. The police have registered a case against the driver. In another accident, two persons were injured when a speeding bus hit their car from behind.

Pappu Sukhaliya, resident of Lakhu Pipaliya, lodged a complaint at the Nahargarh police station stating that he along with his friend Chaman Mirasi was going towards Kolvi village in a car when they were hit by the bus. The accident resulted in severe car damage, leaving both of them injured.

