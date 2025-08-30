Three Months Extension For Maharashtra CS, ‘No’ To Bihar CS, MP CS Gets 1-Year Extension

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An official order for a one-year extension of services of Chief Secretary Anurag Jain was issued on Friday.

The state government sent the letter for Jain’s extension on Thursday evening. But Chief Minister Mohan Yadav gave information about Jain’s one-year extension through social media on Thursday.

Jain is the only Chief Secretary in the state to have got a one-year extension in one go. The chief secretaries of three states – Bihar, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh – are to retire on August 31.

The Maharashtra Chief Secretary, Rajesh Meena, who is retiring on August 31, has been given a three-month extension.

On the other hand, instead of giving an extension to the current Chief Secretary of Bihar, Amritlal Meena, the government appointed a new CS, Pratyay Amrit.

Earlier, the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, Manoj Singh, was not given any extension. Chief Secretary of Chhattisgarh Amitabh Jain was given a three-month extension.

The central government has given a one-year extension to the chief secretaries of three states. Besides the CS of MP, the chief secretaries of Odisha and Haryana have been given a one-year extension.

Anurag Jain got a one-year extension because of his honesty, hard work, credibility and integrity.

The Prime Minister’s Office is acquainted with the efficiency of Jain, so the centre sought a proposal for a one-year extension from the state government.

Jain’s career is spotless. Although he has worked in many departments, nobody has ever put a question mark on his efficiency and credibility, which has actually helped him get an extension without any hassle.

During the Global Investors’ Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was highly impressed by the policies made for 18 departments. Jain played an important role in making those policies. According to sources, it was Modi who approved Jain’s extension.