MP Shocker! Taxi Driver Drugged With Pitambara Peeth Temple's Prasad; Wakes Up Without Car, Cash & Phone

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 42-year-old taxi driver was allegedly drugged with temple prasad and robbed by a passenger during a trip in Madhya Pradesh.

The accused passenger took a stop at Pitambara Shakti Peeth in Datia on his way and offered him 'drug-laced' prasad. When the driver woke up after hours, he was shocked to see his car, phone, and cash were looted.

The incident took place in Dabra, and the driver filed a complaint at the police station on Tuesday.

According to information, a young man approached Sarman at the Dabra bus stand, saying he needed a ride to Jhansi because a relative had an accident. They agreed on a fare of ₹1800, and they set off.

On the way, the passenger asked if they could stop at the famous Pitambara Mai temple in Datia. After they both visited the temple, the man offered Sarman some prasad as a friendly gesture. But soon after eating it, Sarman started feeling sleepy.

He managed to drive to Jhansi’s Kachahri area, where the passenger got out, saying he’d be back shortly.

Feeling drowsy, Sarman dozed off in his car. When he woke up, he was no longer in the car.

Instead, he was lying on a road divider, confused and with no memory of how he got there. Local people found him and got him to the hospital. Once he recovered, Sarman realised his passenger had taken his car, phone, and cash, leaving him with nothing.

Now, authorities are on the lookout for the man who used sacred prasad as part of a clever plan, leaving Sarman with nothing but a bizarre story and a strong reminder that sometimes, even a small gesture can come with a hidden motive.