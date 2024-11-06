 Bandhavgarh National Park's Baby Elephant Travels 100km In Search Of Dead Mother, Rescued From Katni Village (WATCH)
Bandhavgarh National Park's Baby Elephant Travels 100km In Search Of Dead Mother, Rescued From Katni Village (WATCH)

The foresters brought along four trained elephants to help guide and calm the baby elephant during the rescue.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 04:44 PM IST
article-image

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): A young elephant calf, only one and a half years old, has been rescued after wandering nearly 100 kilometers in search of its dead mother in Madhya Pradesh. The calf travelled alone to Katni from Bandhavgarh National Park--where its mother tragically died along with nine other elephants.

The loss left the young calf confused, leading it to travel for hours across unfamiliar terrain, desperately looking for its mother.

article-image

Watch the rescue video below :-

article-image

It continued to roam aimlessly until it reached the banks of the Chhoti Mahanadi river in Guda village, Katni district, where locals quickly informed the forest department.

Upon receiving information, a team of forest officials kept a watch over the rice fields throughout the night. Early the next morning, a team of nearly 100 people from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Katni, and Umaria districts, along with four elephants, reached Guda village to rescue the calf. The team safely transported the young elephant to Bandhavgarh in a pick-up vehicle.

They brought along four trained elephants to help guide and calm the baby elephant during the rescue.

article-image

Villagers watched with a mix of sadness and hope as the calf was gently captured and transported in a vehicle to Bandhavgarh.

Mahendra Singh, a local villager, described how the calf had been nibbling on rice crops during the night, probably too tired and hungry to know where to go.

Forest officials are now keeping a close watch in the area, ensuring that no other elephants wander off. They are also increasing patrols to track any further movement, so that they can protect these creatures.

