Jabalpur Teacher Duped Of ₹24 Lakh In Cyber Fraud Over Fake Share Trading Account

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A teacher from Jabalpur has been duped of ₹24 lakh in a cyber fraud scheme involving a fake share trading account, police said on Wednesday.

The teacher named Jogendra Pathak has fallen victim to a ₹24 lakh cyber fraud after being lured into a fake share trading scheme.

According to information, Pathak received a link from a person posing as an employee of a trading company. Trusting the information, he clicked the link and set up a share trading account, believing it was a legitimate investment opportunity.

Following instructions from the scammer, Pathak transferred a total of ₹24 lakh across various accounts to fund his trading activities. When he attempted to withdraw his money, he discovered his account had been frozen, and his funds were inaccessible.

Then, the scammer demanded an additional ₹82,000, claiming it was a "release fee" required to unfreeze the account.

Realizing he had been scammed, Pathak immediately approached the Gorabazar Police and informed them about the whole situation, who have now registered a case and are actively investigating the fraud.

Authorities are urging the public to be vigilant about online investment schemes, advising that all company details be verified before any financial transactions are made.