 Uganda National Caught With Cocaine, Crystal Meth Worth ₹4 Crore In Bhopal
The accused was travelling in the AC coach of the Amritsar-CSTM Express train from Delhi to Mumbai

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 02:41 PM IST
Ugandan Woman Caught With Drugs Worth ₹4 Crore Seized In MP's Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 147 grams of cocaine and 370 grams of crystal meth worth nearly ₹4 crore from a Ugandan woman at Bhopal railway station on Thursday morning.

The accused, identified as Nabayunga Jariya, was travelling in the AC coach of the Amritsar-Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Express (11051) train from Delhi to Mumbai.

Third major operation in 15 days

This marks the third major crackdown in Bhopal within 15 days. On August 16, the DRI busted a factory in Jagdishpur and seized mephedrone worth ₹92 crore. Just four days later, two smugglers were arrested from Rajdhani Express with hydroponic weed worth ₹24 crore.

DRI Assistant Director Utsav Parashar received confidential information about a foreign woman carrying drugs on the Amritsar-CSTM Express.

The DRI team which was assisted by the Railway Protection Force, intercepted the woman at Bhopal station at 9:30 am. On searching her luggage, cocaine and crystal meth were recovered.

The woman admitted she was working as a drug consignment courier, delivering narcotics to Mumbai. DRI officials are interrogating her to identify other members of the international drug syndicate.

Highly addictive Crystal Meth:

Crystal meth which is also called ice or glass, is an extremely addictive synthetic drug. It is prepared using hazardous chemicals like lithium, acid, and iodine.

Experts warn that it is more harmful than most illegal drugs. It can lead to severe health damage including insomnia, brain impairment and in some cases, death.

