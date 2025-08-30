Indore: Co-Driver Dies Of Suspected Heart Attack In Moving Bus | X/@tell123456

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 36-year-old bus co-driver allegedly died after suffering a heart attack in a moving bus going to Jodhpur. The entire incident of his collapsing while sitting aside the driver was captured on the bus CCTV and the footage circulated rapidly on social media.

According to information, Satish Rao began feeling uneasy near Kelwa–Rajnagar, close to Pali (Marwar, Rajasthan). He asked his co-driver to take control of the steering and sat on the bonnet inside the driver’s cabin.

Moments later, Rao collapsed onto the co-driver driving bus. The footage shows him sliding forward suddenly, as a woman passenger seated in the cabin rushed to call others for help. Passengers attempted CPR but were unable to revive him.

The bus was carrying more than 50 passengers at the time. Rao was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Medical staff suggested the cause could be a silent heart attack.

Colleagues reportedly said that Rao, a resident of Bhojasar in Jodhpur, had shown no prior health issues when the bus departed Indore on Tuesday evening.