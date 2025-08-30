MP CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates 'Shri Krishna Dham' Worth ₹70 Lakh, Marriage Hall For Underprivileged Girls In MP's Chhatarpur | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended Krishna Janmotsav celebrations in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Saturday.

He inaugurated a newly built modern library at the Irrigation Colony, laid the foundation stone for Shri Krishna Dham and a marriage hall for underprivileged girls in the district.

Marriage hall for girls to be built from CM fund

Chhatarpur MLA Lalita Yadav informed that the Shri Krishna Dham will be constructed near Gaurgay on Naugaon Road with public support at a cost of ₹70 lakh.

Alongside, a well-equipped marriage hall for poor girls will also be built with funds from the MLA fund and the Chief Minister’s special fund.

CM’s first visit to Chhatarpur

She added that this is the Chief Minister’s first visit to Chhatarpur after the Lok Sabha elections and described it as a festival for the entire community. She also urged citizens to participate in large numbers.

Apart from inaugurating the modern library, CM also attend the main event at the fairground. Strict security arrangements were, and on Friday, senior officials including the SP, Collector, and MLA inspected the preparations.

Traffic Diversion

To ensure smooth traffic during the visit, special arrangements were made:

Bus movement will be restricted from Panna Road and Chhatrasal Square. Buses will be diverted through Mahoba Bypass and the underbridge to the bus stand.

Buses coming from Sagar will be parked near Viraj Garden, while buses from Panna will be parked at Excellence School No. 1. Passengers will walk to the event venue from there.

Parking for two-and four-wheelers will be available near the fairground.

During the CM’s arrival and departure, routes from Rudraksh to Akashvani and from Panna Naka to Saraswati Shishu Mandir will remain closed. Vehicles will be diverted through Narmada Hospital and Kishore Talab routes.