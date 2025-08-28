 Buses Taking Panna Road Will Be Diverted Via Mahoba Bypass & More, Check Chhatarpur Traffic Diversion Plan Ahead Of CM Mohan Yadav's Visit On August 30
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBuses Taking Panna Road Will Be Diverted Via Mahoba Bypass & More, Check Chhatarpur Traffic Diversion Plan Ahead Of CM Mohan Yadav's Visit On August 30

Buses Taking Panna Road Will Be Diverted Via Mahoba Bypass & More, Check Chhatarpur Traffic Diversion Plan Ahead Of CM Mohan Yadav's Visit On August 30

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is scheduled to visit Chhatarpur on August 30.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 08:00 PM IST
article-image
MP CM Mohan Yadav To Visit Chhatarpur On August 30; Check Traffic Diversion Plan Below | X / Mohan Yadav

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is scheduled to visit Chhatarpur on August 30. The district administration has announced traffic diversions and parking arrangements to ensure smooth movement in the city.

Traffic Diversions and Parking Arrangements are as follows:

All buses going towards Panna Road will be diverted via Mahoba Bypass. Entry through Chhatrasal Square will be strictly prohibited.

Buses coming from the Panna side will not be allowed inside the city. They will be diverted through Mahoba Road underbridge towards the bus stand.

FPJ Shorts
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Is Lord Ganpati known As The God Of Knowledge & Wisdom?
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Is Lord Ganpati known As The God Of Knowledge & Wisdom?
Western Railway Begins Staircase Removal At Vasai Road Station From August 29
Western Railway Begins Staircase Removal At Vasai Road Station From August 29
'Broken Ribs, Collapsed Lung': Cycling Legend Chris Froome Suffers Serious Injuries, Set To Undergo Surgery After Being Airlifted To Hospital
'Broken Ribs, Collapsed Lung': Cycling Legend Chris Froome Suffers Serious Injuries, Set To Undergo Surgery After Being Airlifted To Hospital
Bombay HC Declares Bar Council Of Maharashtra & Goa’s Advocate Transfer Fee Illegal
Bombay HC Declares Bar Council Of Maharashtra & Goa’s Advocate Transfer Fee Illegal

Buses carrying people from Sagar Road for the program will be parked near Viraj Garden. Passengers will then walk via Bijawar Naka and Mahaveer temple to reach the venue.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav To Attend Extended Janmashtami Celebrations In Chhatarpur On August...
article-image

Buses coming from Panna side will be parked at Excellence School No.1. From here attendees will proceed on foot to the program site.

4-wheelers and 2-wheelers will be parked near Mela Ground.

During the CM’s arrival and departure, the route from Rudraksh Hotel to Akashvani will remain closed for general traffic. The road from Panna Naka to Irrigation Colony and Saraswati Shishu Mandir will also remain restricted.

Vehicles heading from Akashvani to Rudraksh Hotel will be diverted through an alternate route via Narmada Hospital and Kishore Talab. Diversions will also be enforced at College Tiraha.

Authorities have urged citizens to follow the traffic plan to avoid inconvenience and ensure smooth conduct of the Chief Minister’s program.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Buses Taking Panna Road Will Be Diverted Via Mahoba Bypass & More, Check Chhatarpur Traffic...

Buses Taking Panna Road Will Be Diverted Via Mahoba Bypass & More, Check Chhatarpur Traffic...

3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped From Gwalior Railway Station, GRP Launches Search

3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped From Gwalior Railway Station, GRP Launches Search

Caught On Cam: SAF Jawan Creates Ruckus At Sister-In-Laws', Assaults Her Family In Madhya Pradesh's...

Caught On Cam: SAF Jawan Creates Ruckus At Sister-In-Laws', Assaults Her Family In Madhya Pradesh's...

'Aaj BJP Congress Ke Saath Bethi Hai...' LoP Umang Singhar After All-Party Meeting At CM Mohan...

'Aaj BJP Congress Ke Saath Bethi Hai...' LoP Umang Singhar After All-Party Meeting At CM Mohan...

After All-Party Meet With CM Mohan Yadav, Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Demands Action Against Over...

After All-Party Meet With CM Mohan Yadav, Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Demands Action Against Over...